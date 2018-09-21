Twitter reacts to Wilfried Zaha calling his Manchester United time 'hell'
One of the few players who has been consistently performing in the Premier League for more than 2 seasons in a row now is Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
The ex-Manchester United man was recently in the news as he complained about being disrespected by English referees, about the fact that he was booked for dives which he reportedly claims to be genuine fouls by opposition players. He further stated that maybe he would have to break his legs for the referees to call a foul.
Today, in an interview with Sky Sports, Zaha reflected upon his spell at Manchester United, he said,
"Obviously, getting to United isn't easy, so not being given a chance is hard to take. I went through so much with United, with England. There were rumours that the reason I wasn't playing for United was because I slept with David Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up."
"They hadn't given me a car, like every other player. Nothing. I'm living in this hell by myself, away from my family, and I thought, 'if this doesn't make me stronger, what will?"
"When I was at United I had money, but I was still so down and depressed. People think your life's different because you've got money, you've got fame, so they don't treat you the same. I don't regret anything because it made me stronger. I feel as though I can deal with anything now."
There were mixed responses on Twitter about the revelation by Zaha from Manchester United fans on one side, and Zaha supporters on the other. Lets look at some twitter reactions to the news.
Brighton and Hove Albion Striker Glenn Murray had big words for the Crystal Palace winger.
Manchester United fans were critical of Zaha's comments.
Some Wilfried Zaha supporters who are probably fans of his spell at Crystal Palace for a couple of seasons now, had opposing responses to the United supporters.
Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish has come out to support Zaha over the recent diving row against the winger.
Meanwhile some Twitteratis tweeted in sarcasm over Zaha's self-acclaimed unfair treatment by the Premier League referees.
Zaha and Co. next play tomorrow, 22 September 2018, when Crystal Palace go head to head against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.
Newcastle United are 19th in the league, and in the relegation zone, whereas Palace sit comfortably outside the relegation zone having clinched 6 points from 5 matches in the Premier League this season.