Twitter reacts to Wilfried Zaha calling his Manchester United time 'hell'

Gunjan Kochrekar 21 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST

Wilfried Zaha

One of the few players who has been consistently performing in the Premier League for more than 2 seasons in a row now is Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The ex-Manchester United man was recently in the news as he complained about being disrespected by English referees, about the fact that he was booked for dives which he reportedly claims to be genuine fouls by opposition players. He further stated that maybe he would have to break his legs for the referees to call a foul.

Today, in an interview with Sky Sports, Zaha reflected upon his spell at Manchester United, he said,

"Obviously, getting to United isn't easy, so not being given a chance is hard to take. I went through so much with United, with England. There were rumours that the reason I wasn't playing for United was because I slept with David Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up."

"They hadn't given me a car, like every other player. Nothing. I'm living in this hell by myself, away from my family, and I thought, 'if this doesn't make me stronger, what will?"

"When I was at United I had money, but I was still so down and depressed. People think your life's different because you've got money, you've got fame, so they don't treat you the same. I don't regret anything because it made me stronger. I feel as though I can deal with anything now."

There were mixed responses on Twitter about the revelation by Zaha from Manchester United fans on one side, and Zaha supporters on the other. Lets look at some twitter reactions to the news.

Brighton and Hove Albion Striker Glenn Murray had big words for the Crystal Palace winger.

Glenn Murray



"Wilfried Zaha would be one of the best players in the Premier League right now if he was coached by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United"



Agree? pic.twitter.com/QIPeBeMNIC — Bets On All Footy (@BetsOnAllFooty) September 21, 2018

Manchester United fans were critical of Zaha's comments.

Was a brat then and a brat now. — Pogba (@6PaulPogba93) September 21, 2018

@ManUtd is a big team & @wilfriedzaha couldn't handle e pressure dats his problem it doesn't spell being @ManUtd as hell ❌❌❌ — MapfreyXO (@godfrey_mapfumo) September 21, 2018

Some Wilfried Zaha supporters who are probably fans of his spell at Crystal Palace for a couple of seasons now, had opposing responses to the United supporters.

It's funny, no moaning at the time, we're 6 years on. Utd treated him like dog shit, he kept his head down and waited for that chance that never came. Respect the fact that he's made something of himself since, while Utd haven't kicked on one bit — Ola (@ola_cpfc) September 21, 2018

Think @wilfriedzaha is a very good player and wanted to see him do well at @ManUtd If the chance came up I would like to see him playing down the right wing, only a matter of time before another top 6 side gets him in — 🏴𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@RESports2) September 21, 2018

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish has come out to support Zaha over the recent diving row against the winger.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish challenges critics to prove Wilfried Zaha is a diver #South_Africa https://t.co/plwnH1mkwo — africa football (@africa_sport) September 21, 2018

Meanwhile some Twitteratis tweeted in sarcasm over Zaha's self-acclaimed unfair treatment by the Premier League referees.

What’s the odds on #wilfriedzaha being awarded a penalty against #nufc tomorrow? Pretty high I’d say — neilB (@neilTheMagpie) September 21, 2018

Zaha and Co. next play tomorrow, 22 September 2018, when Crystal Palace go head to head against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United are 19th in the league, and in the relegation zone, whereas Palace sit comfortably outside the relegation zone having clinched 6 points from 5 matches in the Premier League this season.