Twitter reacts after Spurs' Harry Kane is ruled out of Manchester United game
A hamstring injury has ruled Kane out of the trip to Old trafford
It's the stuff of dreams for Manchester United and a nightmare for Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Harry Kane would not be available for the weekend's biggest game in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has suffered a 'minor strain' to his left hamstring.
Manchester United host Tottenham at Old Trafford in Saturday's early kickoff in what is a game between second and third-placed teams in the table. Both teams are tied on 20 points each - five points behind league leaders Manchester City.
Kane has scored 13 goals in the league and Champions League this season and is also leading the Golden Boot race with 8 goals in nine appearances despite failing to find the back of the net in August (3 matches).
“For tomorrow, we cannot take a risk. It’s a minor injury, very small, but we cannot take a risk. We’ll see after for Wednesday against Real Madrid. Tomorrow, it’s impossible." - Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino
Here's how Twitter reacted to the news with a number of Red Devils fans clearly happy the English striker will not play a part.
Will Spurs miss him? Their record without him suggests they will be just fine.
But that didn't stop Manchester United fans from celebrating...
But as always, Mourinho will not let it affect him.
While Spurs fans think the end is near...
Meanwhile, not everyone is convinced United will get a result - especially due to their recent form in the league.