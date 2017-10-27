Twitter reacts after Spurs' Harry Kane is ruled out of Manchester United game

A hamstring injury has ruled Kane out of the trip to Old trafford

27 Oct 2017

Harry Kane will miss the trip to Old Trafford

It's the stuff of dreams for Manchester United and a nightmare for Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Harry Kane would not be available for the weekend's biggest game in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has suffered a 'minor strain' to his left hamstring.

Manchester United host Tottenham at Old Trafford in Saturday's early kickoff in what is a game between second and third-placed teams in the table. Both teams are tied on 20 points each - five points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Kane has scored 13 goals in the league and Champions League this season and is also leading the Golden Boot race with 8 goals in nine appearances despite failing to find the back of the net in August (3 matches).

“For tomorrow, we cannot take a risk. It’s a minor injury, very small, but we cannot take a risk. We’ll see after for Wednesday against Real Madrid. Tomorrow, it’s impossible." - Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news with a number of Red Devils fans clearly happy the English striker will not play a part.

Will Spurs miss him? Their record without him suggests they will be just fine.

Tottenham without Harry Kane In The PL Last Season



Played: 8

Won: 5

Drew: 3

Lost: 0 #THFC pic.twitter.com/KItd8DT1mO — EPL Stat Man (@EPLStatman) October 27, 2017

But that didn't stop Manchester United fans from celebrating...

Man Utd fans hear the news that Kane will miss tomorrow's game... pic.twitter.com/3NqleXQkbi — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 27, 2017

When Mourinho find out Harry Kane is ruled out with injury and won't be able to play against Man United pic.twitter.com/Pz7OYTfVoq — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) October 27, 2017

Live scenes at the Manchester United training ground following the news Harry Kane is ruled out of this weekend pic.twitter.com/mqPmWdTjBJ — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) October 27, 2017

So Harry Kane is out of the match against Manchester United this weekend.. pic.twitter.com/fLWHyCyOXL — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) October 27, 2017

"Harry Kane ruled out of Man Utd game."



Man Utd fans: pic.twitter.com/3mfb13LxsT — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) October 27, 2017

But as always, Mourinho will not let it affect him.

“We have no Ibrahimovic, no Pogba, no Marouane Fellaini, no Marcos Rojo, no Michael Carrick, so don’t speak to me about Harry Kane.” #MUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 27, 2017

United fans when they hear Kane is out but then realize Mourinho will park the bus anyways pic.twitter.com/X2csMntVNv — Europa Knights ???? (@Cechque) October 27, 2017

While Spurs fans think the end is near...

Tottenham fans hearing that Harry Kane is out injured for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kpSwLchNxC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 27, 2017

"Are you bothered about Kane being out'



Me: pic.twitter.com/N0uuZ8O1YE — Matt. (@MauricioMagic) October 27, 2017

Meanwhile, not everyone is convinced United will get a result - especially due to their recent form in the league.

Why are United fans celebrating Kane being out? You will still park that bus and get a 0-0 and act like its 3 points. — ali (@aliladiere) October 27, 2017

Jose apologists today: Kane out, 3 points confirmed



After Saturday: They had Toby in defence and we were missing Pogba. Good point ggmu11 — #LindelofOUT (@Pogbessque) October 27, 2017

Harry Kane out of Manchester United vs Tottenham clash... but we must remember Huddersfield didn’t have Harry Kane!!! — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) October 27, 2017