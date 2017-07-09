Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney returns to Everton following Manchester United exit

Rooney returned to his boyhood club after a 13-year career at United

by Ed Ran Tweets 09 Jul 2017, 18:04 IST

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton

After 13 long and prosperous years at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney has officially moved back to Everton and ended all speculation on his future in the Premier League. The club and the player announced the move on social media as Everton added to the squad in what has been a busy transfer window for the Merseyside club.

Rooney arrived as an 18-year-old kid who became, at the time, the most expensive teenager when Sir Alex Ferguson saw it fit to spend £25.6m to bring him to Old Trafford. He leaves a legend having won 16 trophies with the club, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. He is also the all-time top goalscorer of the Red Devils with 253 goals to his name.

Although he had been in decline in the past two seasons, the vast majority of United fans thanked him for his services as he returned to his boyhood club. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the departure of the English striker from Old Trafford.

Excited to be back at @Everton. Can't wait to meet up with @RonaldKoeman and the lads! #EFC pic.twitter.com/0CjD0i1aXg — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 9, 2017

16 – In 2002, Wayne Rooney became the youngest player to score a @premierleague goal, netting for Everton vs Arsenal (16y 360d). Return. pic.twitter.com/Z36jOEj8TD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2017

And @WayneRooney couldn't have planned his career any better. Returning to his boyhood club, he must be buzzing. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 9, 2017

All the best @WayneRooney and congratulations on a great United career . The best Striker I played with and saw at the club. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 9, 2017

4803 - Wayne Rooney's last appearance for Everton was 4803 days ago, against Manchester City on 15th May 2004. Prodigal. pic.twitter.com/MXtP6WXM0x — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2017

Wayne Rooney will return to @Everton after 13 years. He has played 559 matches and scored an all-time record 253 goals for @ManUtd — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 9, 2017

He took his first steps.

He arrived, saw and conquered.

And he went back where it all began.

The circle of life.#ThankYouWayne pic.twitter.com/muGYVtmYdJ — Ramelukaku (@Sychlops) July 9, 2017

Thanks for the memories Rooney. Here’s one of the best that I did for @UWSmag pic.twitter.com/wm7rUmS4lN — Rick (@BanditNanna) July 9, 2017

One of the best we have ever had. Thank you and Goodbye pic.twitter.com/TAAa35XGAF — (@SemperFiUnited) July 9, 2017

Wayne Rooney for Man Utd:



Most goals in total (253)

Most goals in Europe (39)

Most goals in the Manchester Derby (11)



Record breaker. pic.twitter.com/JruIWnkas8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 9, 2017

Wayne Rooney returns to Everton with more hair than when he left 13 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3O9s6ehyuf — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 9, 2017

In 2002, Rooney became the youngest Premier League goalscorer when netting for @Everton at age 16. He now ranks 3rd behind Milner & Vaughan. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 9, 2017