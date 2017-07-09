Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney returns to Everton following Manchester United exit
Rooney returned to his boyhood club after a 13-year career at United
After 13 long and prosperous years at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney has officially moved back to Everton and ended all speculation on his future in the Premier League. The club and the player announced the move on social media as Everton added to the squad in what has been a busy transfer window for the Merseyside club.
Rooney arrived as an 18-year-old kid who became, at the time, the most expensive teenager when Sir Alex Ferguson saw it fit to spend £25.6m to bring him to Old Trafford. He leaves a legend having won 16 trophies with the club, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. He is also the all-time top goalscorer of the Red Devils with 253 goals to his name.
Although he had been in decline in the past two seasons, the vast majority of United fans thanked him for his services as he returned to his boyhood club. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the departure of the English striker from Old Trafford.