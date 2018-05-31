Twitter Reacts After Zinedine Zidane Resigns As Real Madrid Coach

Zidane leaves after winning three consecutive Champions League titles

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has stepped down

The world was in for a shock today after Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane decided to step down - less than five days after leading the club to their 13th Champions League title. The club held a press conference in Madrid to make the announcement.

"I've taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach," Zidane said. "I made this decision because I love this club, I love (Florentino Perez) and I am grateful towards him."

Club President Florentino Perez also said the French coach's decision was 'completely unexpected'.

"I would've liked to have convinced him to stay but I know what he's like.," Perez said. "It has been completely unexpected. It has been impossible to convince him. Real will be his home forever."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the announcement.

8 - Zinedize Zidane won all the finals he has played as a @realmadriden manager. Adieu. pic.twitter.com/kD2FQwMbot — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane's trophy haul as Real Madrid head coach



Champions League 🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup 🏆🏆

FIFA World Club Cup 🏆🏆

La Liga 🏆

Supercopa de España 🏆 pic.twitter.com/upARDpCCFA — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane's record as Real Madrid manager:



149 games

393 goals

104 wins

29 draws

16 defeats

9 trophies



Not bad, Zizou. 👑 pic.twitter.com/XNWybqvTTG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2018

January 2016: Zinedine Zidane becomes Real Madrid manager

May 2016: Zinedine Zidane wins the Champions League

May 2017: Zinedine Zidane wins the Champions League

May 2018: Zinedine Zidane wins the Champions League

May 2018: Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid



*Mic drops* 🎤 pic.twitter.com/xbm60g9Rnr — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane won all of his 18 international knockout ties as a manager of Real Madrid since the start of his stint in January 2016 and became the first coach to win the Champions Cup/Champions League three times in a row #Zidane #RealMadrid — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane stops being coach of Real Madrid after 149 official games and 9 titles (second most awarded coach in club history). He has won 3 consecutive European Cups (unique case in the history of football). Won 1 title every 17 matches (no precedents). — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) May 31, 2018

As a player and coach you decided to say goodbye at the top. Thank you for two and a half incredible years. Your legacy will never be erased, one of the most successful chapters in the history of our beloved @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/dO6bw74aA3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 31, 2018

Gracias Mister! It’s been a pleasure!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/99VzaBxUoV — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 31, 2018

It will be a pretty tough act to follow Zidane and improve things. Maybe they should go for Pavel Nedved — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) May 31, 2018

Stars aligning for Zidane to take over from Deschamps as France coach after the World Cup, win the 2022 World Cup and retire at 50. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) May 31, 2018

"Bloody Zidane. Lampard getting the Derby job won't get a look in now for the rest of the day" - yer Da. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 31, 2018

@RealMadrid Jurgen Klopp would no doubt relish a fresh challenge and would surely tempt Salah and Firmino to the Bernabeu to revamp the attack — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 31, 2018

What I take from Zidane's press conference is that he doesn't fancy himself as a top coach and that these Champions League triumphs have a lot more to do with the fact that Madrid have by far the best squad in the world. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) May 31, 2018

#Zidane , #RealMadrid "....Here was a Caesar! When will there be another like him?" — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) May 31, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino had just inked a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023. Wrong decision in hindsight, perhaps?

Mauricio Pochettino may be regretting signing that contract extention.... — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) May 31, 2018

"Zidane's what??? Oh for fucks sake what have I done?" pic.twitter.com/q8KUAnpaRs — D (@AFC_Islington74) May 31, 2018

Sam Allardyce, 2010: "I'm not suited to Bolton or Blackburn, I would be more suited to Internazionale or Real Madrid." Cometh the hour, cometh the Sam... — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 31, 2018

Only one man can replace Zinedine Zidane at #RealMadrid 😂 pic.twitter.com/eS5s2wIImb — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) May 31, 2018

BREAKING: Zidane has resigned as the Real Madrid manager pic.twitter.com/hOx1Ghe5Hh — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 31, 2018

It would be a downright joke if Zidane were to take over at #CFC and then get fired midway through the season because he didn't play the team Abramovich wanted him to. — Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) May 31, 2018

Good luck to Zidane’s replacement 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) May 31, 2018

Rumour about Wenger succeeding #Zidane is brilliant. Imagine, going from winning an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles to getting knocked out in the R-of-16 😂 — Arun George (@saysarun) May 31, 2018

No tengo palabras para agradecerte todo lo que has hecho por este vestuario, por el Real Madrid y por el madridismo. Ha sido un orgullo y un privilegio tener como entrenador a mi ídolo. Eterno Zizou. pic.twitter.com/wjK45SMQz7 — Casemiro (@Casemiro) May 31, 2018

Translation: I have no words to thank you for everything you've done for this shirt and Real Madrid. It has been a pride and a privilege to have my idol as a coach. Eternal Zizou.

40 - Zinedine Zidane oversaw 40 unbeaten games with Real in all competitions between April 2016 and January 2017, a record for the club. Unrivalled. pic.twitter.com/aDtL4AhP7T — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2018

Mister Zizou. He aprendido muchísimo a tu lado!

He disfrutado como un niño a cada entrenamiento, a cada consejo!

Eres muy especial para mi!

Has hecho historia con tu trabajo, tu dedicación, pasión y sobretodo con tu humildad!

Gracias Mister #marchelin 😭 pic.twitter.com/MvWCwjYSqR — Marcelotwelve (@MarceloM12) May 31, 2018

Translation: Coach Zizou, I learned a lot by your side! I have enjoyed as a child every workout, every advice! You're very special to me! You have made history with your work, your dedication, passion and especially with your humility! Thank you, Coach!

Zidane at Madrid 😍

(player & coach combined)



UEFA Champions League

🏆🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup

🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup

🏆🏆

Spanish Super Cup

🏆🏆🏆

Liga

🏆🏆

Intercontinental Cup

🏆#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/kry1q2SquE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2018