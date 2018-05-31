Twitter Reacts After Zinedine Zidane Resigns As Real Madrid Coach
Zidane leaves after winning three consecutive Champions League titles
The world was in for a shock today after Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane decided to step down - less than five days after leading the club to their 13th Champions League title. The club held a press conference in Madrid to make the announcement.
"I've taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach," Zidane said. "I made this decision because I love this club, I love (Florentino Perez) and I am grateful towards him."
Club President Florentino Perez also said the French coach's decision was 'completely unexpected'.
"I would've liked to have convinced him to stay but I know what he's like.," Perez said. "It has been completely unexpected. It has been impossible to convince him. Real will be his home forever."
Here's how Twitter reacted to the announcement.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino had just inked a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023. Wrong decision in hindsight, perhaps?
Translation: I have no words to thank you for everything you've done for this shirt and Real Madrid. It has been a pride and a privilege to have my idol as a coach. Eternal Zizou.
Translation: Coach Zizou, I learned a lot by your side! I have enjoyed as a child every workout, every advice! You're very special to me! You have made history with your work, your dedication, passion and especially with your humility! Thank you, Coach!