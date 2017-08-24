Twitter goes wild after Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs for Manchester United
The Swedish striker signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils
“I am back to finish what I started," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he signed a one-year deal with Manchester United. The Swedish striker was the club's top goalscorer last season with 28 goals in all competitions but saw his campaign cut short by a season-ending injury that almost proved to be career-threatening.
But the 35-year-old is not one to back down from a fight and has been on the road to recovery the past few months, enough to convince the Red Devils to sign him on for one more year.
"It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay," he said. "I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready."
Here's how Twitter reacted to the announcement:
Of course, Ibrahimovic announce it first...
...before the club followed suit.
How good was Ibrahimovic for the Red Devils last season? THIS good!
No.9 last season, but he's the new no.10 for United following Wayne Rooney's departure.
United are a bit top heavy, though. Or more like top heavyweights!
Ibrahimovic will probably make a comeback after he is fully recovered but can he and Romelu Lukaku co-exist?
And this was obviously the biggest news in football today - who cares about England anyway?
The truth has been spoken.
Meanwhile, what next for poor Jesse Lingard?