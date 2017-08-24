Twitter goes wild after Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs for Manchester United

The Swedish striker signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils

by Ed Ran Tweets 24 Aug 2017, 19:26 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Manchester United

“I am back to finish what I started," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he signed a one-year deal with Manchester United. The Swedish striker was the club's top goalscorer last season with 28 goals in all competitions but saw his campaign cut short by a season-ending injury that almost proved to be career-threatening.

But the 35-year-old is not one to back down from a fight and has been on the road to recovery the past few months, enough to convince the Red Devils to sign him on for one more year.

"It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay," he said. "I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the announcement:

Of course, Ibrahimovic announce it first...

...before the club followed suit.

How good was Ibrahimovic for the Red Devils last season? THIS good!

28 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 28 goals in all competitions for @ManUtd; 17 more than any other player since his debut. Encore. pic.twitter.com/ah9nq2Gfev — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an incredible 250 goals since turning 30.



32 in ????????

156 in ????????

28 in ????????

34 for ????????



"I feel like Benjamin Button." ???????? pic.twitter.com/hdZDybT6Rt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 24, 2017

Ibrahimović's 2016/17 stats:



3,847 mins played

104 mins per goal / assist

46 apps

28 goals

9 assists



???????????????????????? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/d6tz5INwr7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 24, 2017

No.9 last season, but he's the new no.10 for United following Wayne Rooney's departure.

United are a bit top heavy, though. Or more like top heavyweights!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Romelu Lukaku

Paul Pogba

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford

Juan Mata



Superb quality and depth — (Mkhit)ARYAN (@theunitedmanc) August 24, 2017

Man United's forward line this season:



✅ Ibrahimovic

✅ Lukaku

✅ Rashford

✅ Martial

✅ Mkhitaryan

✅ Mata@ManUtd fans be like...????⚽️???? pic.twitter.com/GT9uCeYSdA — SPORF (@Sporf) August 24, 2017

Ibrahimovic - 6'5

Fellaini - 6'4

Smalling - 6'4

Matic - 6'4

Pogba - 6'3

Lukaku - 6'3

Carrick - 6’2

Lindelof - 6’1



6 ft FC. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) August 24, 2017

Ibrahimovic will probably make a comeback after he is fully recovered but can he and Romelu Lukaku co-exist?

Fascinated to see how Mourinho handles two strikers with big egos in Lukaku and Ibrahimovic. #mufc shouldn't struggle for goals this season. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 24, 2017

Zlatan will be class once again for ManUtd - this time he will have more impact as he'll be an impact sub. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) August 24, 2017

What's better than supporting a club that signs Zlatan on a free?



Supporting a club that signs Zlatan on a free twice! pic.twitter.com/nf1oGjiLO2 — Paul (@UtdRantcast) August 24, 2017

And this was obviously the biggest news in football today - who cares about England anyway?

Sky Sports News cut off a live England press conference to announce Zlatan has re-signed for United ???? — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 24, 2017

Raaaaaaaaaaah



Ibraaaaaaaaaaaa



We are officially raiola FC https://t.co/Yn79AImJSn — kenna (@kennagq) August 24, 2017

The truth has been spoken.

Given Manchester United's fixtures in the second half of the season will be heavily congested, having a player like Zlatan is a real bonus. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 24, 2017

Really chuffed about the Zlatan news. It would have been such a sad way to end it last season without a proper goodbye — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 24, 2017

Unsure about the @Ibra_official news. Does he do a Henrik Larsson or does the ego upset the @ManUtd ecosystem? #JDshow Friday @FOXSportsAsia — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) August 24, 2017

Meanwhile, what next for poor Jesse Lingard?