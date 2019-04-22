Twitter remembers Jose Mourinho as Manchester United suffer 4-0 loss to Everton
Manchester United suffered their worst defeat of the season after Everton thrashed them 4-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday, putting a serious dent on their hopes for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
The Red Devils missed out on an opportunity to move above fifth-placed Chelsea, who dropped points after losing to title-chasers Liverpool last weekend.
Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson found the back of the net at the break before Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott doubled the tally in the second half to condemn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to their worst defeat since October 2016.
United have lost six of their last eight games in all competitions in what has been a complete turnaround since Solskjaer's permanent appointment as manager.
Solskjaer was initially appointed as interim manager following Jose Mourinho's sacking in December last year. After a series of impressive results, the club decided to sign him permanently but the side almost immediately fell back to its old ways.
The Norwegian has apologised to United fans for the lacklustre performance telling Sky Sports (via BBC), "From the first whistle, everything went wrong. I just want to apologise to the fans. They're the only people with the badge on today who can hold their head high, because we can't."
He added, "We were beaten on all aspects today and the only place we beat Everton - I can't say we beat them - but we had a fantastic support and I just want to apologise for the performance we turned out."
"We just didn't perform. That was not worthy of a Manchester United team. That performance is not good enough for a Manchester United team, from me to players, we let the fans down, we let the club down. That performance is difficult to describe because it is so bad."
"They beat us on all the basics. We were beaten on all the ingredients you need, added to the talent. There is no place you can hide on the pitch.
"We hold our hands up and apologise to everyone associated with the club. We have a perfect chance to make amends on Wednesday."
