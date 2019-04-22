Twitter remembers Jose Mourinho as Manchester United suffer 4-0 loss to Everton

Manchester United Press Conference

Manchester United suffered their worst defeat of the season after Everton thrashed them 4-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday, putting a serious dent on their hopes for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils missed out on an opportunity to move above fifth-placed Chelsea, who dropped points after losing to title-chasers Liverpool last weekend.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson found the back of the net at the break before Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott doubled the tally in the second half to condemn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to their worst defeat since October 2016.

United have lost six of their last eight games in all competitions in what has been a complete turnaround since Solskjaer's permanent appointment as manager.

Solskjaer was initially appointed as interim manager following Jose Mourinho's sacking in December last year. After a series of impressive results, the club decided to sign him permanently but the side almost immediately fell back to its old ways.

The Norwegian has apologised to United fans for the lacklustre performance telling Sky Sports (via BBC), "From the first whistle, everything went wrong. I just want to apologise to the fans. They're the only people with the badge on today who can hold their head high, because we can't."

He added, "We were beaten on all aspects today and the only place we beat Everton - I can't say we beat them - but we had a fantastic support and I just want to apologise for the performance we turned out."

"We just didn't perform. That was not worthy of a Manchester United team. That performance is not good enough for a Manchester United team, from me to players, we let the fans down, we let the club down. That performance is difficult to describe because it is so bad."

"They beat us on all the basics. We were beaten on all the ingredients you need, added to the talent. There is no place you can hide on the pitch.

"We hold our hands up and apologise to everyone associated with the club. We have a perfect chance to make amends on Wednesday."

Some fans have taken to Twitter to troll United by bringing their former boss Mourinho into the mix:

I can’t believe you United fans thought Ole was gonna come and do a better job than Jose Mourinho — Yungen (@YungenPlayDirty) April 21, 2019

When Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho, they were 19 points behind Liverpool and were 6th in the Premier League.



After what was deemed a massive turnaround culminating in Ole Gunnar Solskjær being offered a 3 year contract, they're still 6th but 24 points behind Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/BB4p2oRaaN — Four Four Fucking Two 🔞 (@4_4_fucking_two) April 21, 2019

Man United got rid of Mourinho for a manager who was relegated with Cardiff? pic.twitter.com/PofXl3yOYO — Pys (@CFCPys) April 21, 2019

When Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho, they were 19 points behind Liverpool and sat 6th in the Premier League.



After a 4-0 defeat to Everton, they're still 6th - 21 points behind Liverpool.



"If I speak, I am in big trouble..." pic.twitter.com/gVQXuyZeFc — bet365 (@bet365) April 21, 2019

"Jose Mourinho claims finishing second with Manchester United is one of his best achievements"



Hahaha Jose knew what he was talking about . Players are all average at best #mufc — Scholes 🇾🇪 (@26scholes) April 21, 2019

What a state United are in. Jose Mourinho fought for their future and the fans turned on him. — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) April 21, 2019

The only club Mourinho didn’t win the league in his second season was at United.



The only club Mourinho didn’t reach a Ucl semi final was at United.



United fans open your fucking eyes. pic.twitter.com/alianBs8ve — Mourinho Mindset (@onecrussh) April 21, 2019

“MaN uNiTeD sHoUlD sAcK mOuRiNhO aGaIn” pic.twitter.com/ZdZ0AuVtTH — josé félix (@KingMourinho) April 21, 2019

The best thing United could have done was give Mourinho full backing against this shower of shite. Any player who didn’t like it should have been shown the door.



I said it months ago and it’s becoming clearer and clearer every day. — Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) April 21, 2019

mourinho watching this free flow attacking man united pic.twitter.com/knvwaoxHWy — josé félix (@KingMourinho) April 21, 2019

When Jose was manager.



United fans: We have such talented players but he is ruining us.



When Ole is manager:



United fans: Players are shocking.



Truth is United have bought poorly. Fred for example ain't a Mourinho player. Till United get a DoF, the banter shall continue. — LTArsenal™️ (@ltarsenal) April 21, 2019

Jose Mourinho said that finishing 2nd with this Manchester United squad and string of players was one of his greatest achievements and it seemed funny but I guess The Special One was spot on.#EVEMUN — Derrick Ashimwe (@DerrickAshimwe) April 21, 2019

United had access to the best coach & agent in the world and made a complete mess of the situation. Imagine if they properly backed Mourinho and brought in Mendes as a quasi Director of Football. Would have been unstoppable. — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) April 21, 2019