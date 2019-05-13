Twitter roast Manchester United after the Red Devils end dismal season with a loss against Cardiff City

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Manchester United's torrid season came to a pathetic end as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men meekly surrendered 2-0 at home to a relegated Cardiff City side. The Bluebirds took the lead in the 23rd minute after United wing-back Diego Dalot fouled striker Nathaniel Mandez-Laing inside the box. The English striker made no mistake, smashing in the resultant penalty into the right corner, giving goalkeeper David de Gea no chance. United rookie Mason Greenwood was the only good spark in their attack as the Red Devils failed to create any decent chances. Cardiff deservedly scored again in the 54th minute, with Josh Murphy cutting the ball across the six-yard box for an easy tap-in for Mandez-Laing. As they have done all season, United lacked ideas, leadership and character on Sunday.

Solskjaer's side had been mathematically eliminated from qualifying for the Champions League even before the match and the lack of motivation was clear to be seen. United fans as well as rival fans were quick to roast the Red Devils, especially after the early promise the team had shown when Solksjaer had just taken over as interim manager from Jose Mourinho in December. To rub salt into their wound, arch-rivals Liverpool have reached the final of the Champions League where they will face another Premier League side in Tottenham Hotspur. Cross-city rivals Manchester City have become the first side to defend the Premier League crown since Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary 2008-08 United side. The other Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out in the UEFA Europa League final, all the while United lying trophyless and without Champions League football to look forward to next season. Solskjaer sounded disappointed in his post match press conference.

"We’ve been poor. We’ve hit a brick wall towards the end of the season. Very disappointing.

"The big plus is the season’s over, draw a big line over it and look forward. Because we know we are too far behind where we want to be, 98 and 97 points is exceptional, the two teams, we’re five or six behind third, fourth, fifth and that’s realistically who we need to challenge for next year.”

Twitter was quick to roast United, following their disappointing outing against Cardiff City at Old Trafford.

#MUFC with Fergie vs MUFC without Fergie pic.twitter.com/N8TUDpjlB0 — Odds Watch (@Odds_Watch) May 12, 2019

When Jose Mourinho said his greatest accomplishment in football was finishing 2nd with the United side, we all laughed.



How right he was. #mufc pic.twitter.com/HgSHG0oU2R — Nostradamus. (@PexkWazza) May 12, 2019

How I feel watching United at the moment 🤮🤮#mufc pic.twitter.com/wPYhEsgKR9 — Graham Patchell (@GrahamPatchell) May 12, 2019

#MUFC need to be deleted as a club 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/fS20SJhlTk — Mo Salah Facts (@MoSalahFacts) May 12, 2019

Our club has turned into a joke, it’s past embarrassing being beaten at home, by relegated Cardiff, players are a complete disgrace, while we’re getting rid, time for Woodward & the Glazers to do one! #mufc pic.twitter.com/90SrNZYDRv — Red Army! (@RedorDead07) May 12, 2019

you couldn't make this up. according to Lou Macari, Paul Pogba "lacks discipline" because he gave his shirt to a kid in the stands. this fanbase is one of the most agenda-driven & xenophobic fanbases in the whole of world football. as for Wes Brown, you're a sellout. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oP2axMYDNy — Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) May 12, 2019

#MUFC will end the season 32 points behind the champions, the furthest they have been off the top since they were promoted back to the top flight in 1975. — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) May 12, 2019

After Manchester United's defeat at home to Cardiff today, they have finished a massive 32 points behind the newly crowned champions.



Jose Mourinho was right to suggest his second place finish last season with that dreadful team was a fine achievement #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kX7NiJeYPh — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) May 12, 2019

FINAL DAY OF 2018/19 SEASON



EFL Cup🚫

FA Cup🚫

Premier League🚫

Champions League🚫

Top 4🚫

Players with the biggest wages🚫

Greedy owners🚫

Clueless CEO🚫

Overpaid , underperforming players🚫

No sign of any changes🚫



Most supported club in the world✔️#MUFC / #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/4VhVdXdezr — Fergie's Fledglings (@RedDevilTimes) May 12, 2019

Ole out? Don’t be silly. The problems are above him, and until the club is sold, #MUFC will do well to qualify for the Champions League. It will get worse before it gets better. Harsh reality. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) May 12, 2019