Twitter trolls Alexis Sanchez after he is dropped from Manchester United squad
During pre-season, Alexis Sanchez sounded confident that he had had a good break and was ready to have a great season for Manchester United. However, his inability to perform for the Red Devils has drawn the wrath of many fans. He was included time and again in Jose Mourinho's matchday squad, but at last, he has been dropped by the manager completely.
Sanchez trained with his team-mates during the week. Recently, he posted a photo of him and his team-mates on InstaStory, with the caption ''United Together''. To the surprise of many, he was not named in the squad Mourinho has picked to face West Ham. It was said that the Chilean had travelled to London but faced the axe from his manager after failing to live up to the expectations.
After learning of the line-up and the absence of Sanchez, it got many of the United fans extremely happy. He is one of the highest paid players in the club, but certainly, not worth the wages that he is on.
Arsenal fans have drawn comparisons between Sanchez and Danny Welbeck. The English striker has yet to start a Premier League game under Unai Emery and has played far fewer minutes than his former team-mate. However, Welbeck has managed to score more goals than the 29-year-old who joined the Red Devils back in January.
No one has been able to find an explanation for the former Barcelona's man poor run of form since his transfer to Old Trafford. Thus far, playing under Mourinho has not been an easy task for the forward. For now, Mourinho cannot allow anything to go wrong and he sees Sanchez as one of the players behind the team's substandard results.