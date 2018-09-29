Twitter trolls Alexis Sanchez after he is dropped from Manchester United squad

Sanchez's form has deteriorated since his move

During pre-season, Alexis Sanchez sounded confident that he had had a good break and was ready to have a great season for Manchester United. However, his inability to perform for the Red Devils has drawn the wrath of many fans. He was included time and again in Jose Mourinho's matchday squad, but at last, he has been dropped by the manager completely.

Sanchez trained with his team-mates during the week. Recently, he posted a photo of him and his team-mates on InstaStory, with the caption ''United Together''. To the surprise of many, he was not named in the squad Mourinho has picked to face West Ham. It was said that the Chilean had travelled to London but faced the axe from his manager after failing to live up to the expectations.

After learning of the line-up and the absence of Sanchez, it got many of the United fans extremely happy. He is one of the highest paid players in the club, but certainly, not worth the wages that he is on.

Arsenal fans have drawn comparisons between Sanchez and Danny Welbeck. The English striker has yet to start a Premier League game under Unai Emery and has played far fewer minutes than his former team-mate. However, Welbeck has managed to score more goals than the 29-year-old who joined the Red Devils back in January.

No one has been able to find an explanation for the former Barcelona's man poor run of form since his transfer to Old Trafford. Thus far, playing under Mourinho has not been an easy task for the forward. For now, Mourinho cannot allow anything to go wrong and he sees Sanchez as one of the players behind the team's substandard results.

The bizarre thing about Sanchez is that he has the touch of Torres about him: it looks like his ability has vanished. Sure, gave the ball away at Arsenal but he was still class. Now, he can barely pass 5 yards. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) September 29, 2018

Alexis Sanchez travelled to London yesterday afternoon with the rest of the squad. Understand he is not injured. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) September 29, 2018

Eight months after becoming the highest-paid player in the country, Alexis Sanchez dropped from Manchester United's squad. And you can't say it hasn't been coming. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 29, 2018

United fans seeing Alexis Sanchez FINALLY dropped for his awful form: pic.twitter.com/0Gpi45p7ZG — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 29, 2018

Goals since Alexis Sanchez's Man Utd debut on January 26th...



Alexis Sanchez: 3

Chris Smalling: 4



😳#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/sUXezk9c8P — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) September 29, 2018

Dalot, Bailly, Fred & Sanchez all fit and all Jose signings. None playing. 2 not even in the squad. Starting the so called "shit he want's rid of" over them. 👀 — Chris Povey (@Povey34) September 29, 2018

What a player Alexis Sanchez was for us from 2014-2017. Was one of the best players in the league and he carried us multiple times. Greed for money ruined his career. If he really wanted to win like he claimed, he should've gone to City. Highest earner in the league uno. Laffin. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) September 29, 2018

Fair play to Alexis Sanchez. Getting paid 500k a week and he's at home right now, fingering one of his dogs. Doing what he loves. — GG3 (@AFCBeef) September 29, 2018

Martial starts and Sanchez watching the game from home with his dogs pic.twitter.com/v7SUG0c3mB — FergieTime (@SSIIIIUUUU) September 29, 2018

Sanchez really played himself when he left arsenal hahagagagaga mr piano man — Tolulope Ogunmefun (@dontjealousme) September 29, 2018

At this moment, Bebe has been a better signing for Man United than Sanchez has — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) September 29, 2018

Alexis Sanchez isn't even on the bench for Man Utd today.



Arsenal fans pic.twitter.com/XeoRT1bZcA — Coral (@Coral) September 29, 2018

No Alexis Sanchez in the squad, Rashford and Mata on the bench - but there's space for 3 defensive midfielders. Jose has gone to West Ham to park the bus #WHUMUN — George 🐘 (@geosheng) September 29, 2018

Alexis Sanchez sent back to the Piano.#MUFC — Öli⚽️⚪️🔴 (@OliGooner1991) September 29, 2018

We actually just bought Sanchez to play the piano — S (@DaRealSinbad) September 29, 2018

Sanchez must have a piano recital outside of Manchester today. Can’t understand what else would justify his being off the match day squad — Kwami (@KwamiAdadevoh) September 29, 2018

Although he traveled with the team and isn't injured. Alexis Sanchez is dropped from Man United match day squad against West Ham. I think it's overdue he's not been good enough, and apparently two up front which is what Man United need right now. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) September 29, 2018

Alexis Sanchez dropped from the Man United squad. I love this game! — ASG (@ahadfooty_II) September 29, 2018

Sanchez getting dropped was a long time coming tbf. Go Martial FC! — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 29, 2018