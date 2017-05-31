Twitter trolls Arsenal after club confirms Arsene Wenger contract extension

Arsenal confirms that it's #WENGERIN !!!

Arsene Wenger has signed a two year extension

Arsenal have confirmed today that manager Arsene Wenger has signed a two year contract extension with the club which will keep him at the club till 2019, marking his 23rd season at the helm. The announcement came at the wake of Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph over rivals Chelsea that made them the most successful club in the history of the competition and Wenger the manager to have won the tournament the highest number of times.

Twitter, as we expected, went livid after the news was made official by the club a while ago and here are the best reactions from the same!

The news as it came out!

We can confirm that the club has agreed a new contract with Arsène Wenger https://t.co/YZcmNufFrS — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 31, 2017

Looks like Piers Morgan has accepted his fate

Wenger wins.

I lose.

Arsenal will keep failing in any competition that matters.

Sad, mad, inexplicable day. pic.twitter.com/SkUJlF2aZl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2017

A little bit of covfefe to make things right

Arsene Wenger is poised to sign a new two-year deal at Arsenal today, despite the constant negative press covfefe pic.twitter.com/PPWb74kfeF — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 31, 2017

Boss man!

BREAKING: Arsene Wenger formally announces he is staying at Arsenal... pic.twitter.com/e0mbkWUyPn — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 31, 2017

Safe to say he’s found the light finally!

When I was a kid I used to think Arsenal was named after Arsene Wenger. Years later in 2017 Arsenal are just confirming it. — Notorious Footy (@NotoriousFooty) May 31, 2017

BOOM!

Arsenal fans on Twitter now after Arsene Wenger's extension was confirmed pic.twitter.com/j8Ey1lum2w — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 31, 2017

Piers Morgan’s worst nightmare

The big announcement

BREAKING: Arsene Wenger signs a new 2-year contract as Arsenal manager. pic.twitter.com/2bL2SdMS86 — SPORF (@Sporf) May 31, 2017

Reactions, Reactions everywhere..

When Arsenal fan hear that Arsene Wenger is staying... pic.twitter.com/h5IoRvjMMM — Deji Kofi Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 31, 2017

Well, that escalated quickly!

When you win the fa cup but then realise it means Wenger is staying for another 2 years now pic.twitter.com/Rc09dw0fSo — DWD (@WengerIsFrench) May 30, 2017

Sounds fair

Wenger Out banner - £60

Hiring a plane - £1000

Projecting Wenger Out onto landmarks -£600



Your face when he signs a new deal - Priceless. — ali (@aliladiere) May 30, 2017

Say no more!

CONFIRMED: Arsene Wenger signs a new 2-year contract extension at Arsenal.@PiersMorgan right now... pic.twitter.com/pYipADGdwz — SPORF (@Sporf) May 30, 2017

Fair question IMO

Dunno who will retire first. Wenger or the writers for fast and furious. — Agony Wofa (@ProfessorKumi) May 30, 2017

Party in the neighbourhood

Rival Arsenal fans after hearing Arsene Wenger signed a new deal pic.twitter.com/YM7E0sinsV — M-Frazier ‍ (@Frzz9) May 30, 2017

The unsung hero!

Man sacrificed an FA Cup, just so Wenger stayed a couple more years.



He's the real MVP. pic.twitter.com/Nc9t73ajBR — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 30, 2017

The only guy who’s loving it

Robbie when he found out Wenger signed a new contract https://t.co/U9Lbxbzvty — Sharky (@afcSharky) May 30, 2017

WOO!