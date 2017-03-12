Twitter trolls Barcelona as they suffer shock 2-1 loss against Deportivo la Coruna
There was no great comeback for Barcelona for the second time this week, as La Liga title race is back in Real Madrid's hands.
Barcelona could not repeat their heroics from midweek as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo La Coruna. Joselu opened the scoring for the home side in the 40th minute before Luis Suarez brought Luis Enrique’s side on level terms with a cool finish from inside the box.
Alex Bergantinos then scored – what proved to be the eventual winner – in the 74th minute to make it 2-1. Barcelona fans remained glued to the television sets as they anticipated another comeback from the Catalan giants – following the mid-week madness against Paris Saint-Germain.
The loss also allowed Real Madrid to gain the upper hand in the race for the La Liga title as Los Blancos can go top of the table with a win later tonight. It also meant that Barcelona’s 19-match unbeaten streak in the league comes to a screeching halt.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and trolled Barcelona and PSG following the former’s loss. Here are the best tweets: