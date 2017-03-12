Twitter trolls Barcelona as they suffer shock 2-1 loss against Deportivo la Coruna

There was no great comeback for Barcelona for the second time this week, as La Liga title race is back in Real Madrid's hands.

Messi could not believe what Barcelona have done

Barcelona could not repeat their heroics from midweek as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo La Coruna. Joselu opened the scoring for the home side in the 40th minute before Luis Suarez brought Luis Enrique’s side on level terms with a cool finish from inside the box.

Alex Bergantinos then scored – what proved to be the eventual winner – in the 74th minute to make it 2-1. Barcelona fans remained glued to the television sets as they anticipated another comeback from the Catalan giants – following the mid-week madness against Paris Saint-Germain.

The loss also allowed Real Madrid to gain the upper hand in the race for the La Liga title as Los Blancos can go top of the table with a win later tonight. It also meant that Barcelona’s 19-match unbeaten streak in the league comes to a screeching halt.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and trolled Barcelona and PSG following the former’s loss. Here are the best tweets:

GOAL - Deportivo 1-0 Barcelona



Another comeback on the cards? They're just playing with us again. — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 12, 2017

Meanwhile in Spain, Barcelona are 1-0 down to Deportivo. Only another 4 goals needed before they start playing. — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) March 12, 2017

Zidane was not lying when he said regardless of the 6-1 come back Barcelona were still the same. — L'tee (@Te_Quiero5) March 12, 2017

Barcelona needs Refree to make a comeback #DeporFCB — Ye' Lin Naing (@YeLinNaing31) March 12, 2017

Barcelona losing to Deportivo after thrashing PSG 6:1 in #UCL..Sometimes football is really complicated — Abu-Fatah (@Tweetcubey) March 12, 2017

Barcelona are losing 1-0 to Deportivo.



They’ve overcome bigger deficits. pic.twitter.com/3NiLiaT65K — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 12, 2017

Luis Suarez: Is the second player in Europe's top 5 leagues (after Messi) to have a direct hand in 30 goals this season (21 goals/9 assists) — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 12, 2017

Barca need to try get Messi in this game, but where is he? pic.twitter.com/4yvidwsLpl — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 12, 2017

Barcelona’s week:



Wednesday: Greatest Champions League comeback of all time



Sunday: Losing to 17th-place Deportivo pic.twitter.com/WBKzJBPDhf — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 12, 2017

Barcelona have just 10 minutes to sober up from their European hangover or they'll lose even further ground in the title race. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) March 12, 2017

Deportivo 2-1 Barcelona FT: Barca’s 19-match unbeaten streak, the longest in Europe’s top 5 leagues, comes to an end https://t.co/74Jcm4kUGm — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 12, 2017

Barcelona winning against PSG and losing to Deportivo (who were in 18th place) all in one week.



One difference? Uefalona. — sic (@realftmadrid) March 12, 2017

Barcelona have lost a #LaLiga game for the first time since October 2016 (vs. Celta Vigo), ending a run of 19 league games without defeat. pic.twitter.com/awS108b4Ul — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 12, 2017

Barcelona have lost a game in which Luis Suárez scored for the first time ever (W66 D6 - all comps) #fcblive [opta] — Barcastuff (@barcastuff_real) March 12, 2017

Wednesday: Barcelona 6-1 PSG



Sunday: Deportivo 2-1 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/cACPt7AIpU — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 12, 2017

La Liga isn't competitive, but Depor beat Barcelona who have just pulled off one of the greatest ever UCL comebacks. — Deji Kofi Faremi (@deejayfaremi) March 12, 2017

4 days after pounding PSG 6-1, Barcelona lose at Depor, one place above relegation + coached by Pepe "Magic" Mel. #whereelsebutin — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) March 12, 2017

Four days after one of the best results in their history, Barcelona lose first league game since October 2. Football. — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) March 12, 2017