Twitter trolls Barcelona as they suffer shock 2-1 loss against Deportivo la Coruna

There was no great comeback for Barcelona for the second time this week, as La Liga title race is back in Real Madrid's hands.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Humour 12 Mar 2017, 21:37 IST

Messi could not believe what Barcelona have done

Barcelona could not repeat their heroics from midweek as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo La Coruna. Joselu opened the scoring for the home side in the 40th minute before Luis Suarez brought Luis Enrique’s side on level terms with a cool finish from inside the box.

Alex Bergantinos then scored – what proved to be the eventual winner – in the 74th minute to make it 2-1. Barcelona fans remained glued to the television sets as they anticipated another comeback from the Catalan giants – following the mid-week madness against Paris Saint-Germain.

The loss also allowed Real Madrid to gain the upper hand in the race for the La Liga title as Los Blancos can go top of the table with a win later tonight. It also meant that Barcelona’s 19-match unbeaten streak in the league comes to a screeching halt.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and trolled Barcelona and PSG following the former’s loss. Here are the best tweets:

GOAL - Deportivo 1-0 Barcelona



Another comeback on the cards? They're just playing with us again. — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 12, 2017

Meanwhile in Spain, Barcelona are 1-0 down to Deportivo. Only another 4 goals needed before they start playing. — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) March 12, 2017

Zidane was not lying when he said regardless of the 6-1 come back Barcelona were still the same. — L'tee (@Te_Quiero5) March 12, 2017

Barcelona needs Refree to make a comeback #DeporFCB — Ye' Lin Naing (@YeLinNaing31) March 12, 2017

Barcelona losing to Deportivo after thrashing PSG 6:1 in #UCL..Sometimes football is really complicated — Abu-Fatah (@Tweetcubey) March 12, 2017

Barcelona are losing 1-0 to Deportivo.



They’ve overcome bigger deficits. pic.twitter.com/3NiLiaT65K — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 12, 2017

Luis Suarez: Is the second player in Europe's top 5 leagues (after Messi) to have a direct hand in 30 goals this season (21 goals/9 assists) — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 12, 2017

Barca need to try get Messi in this game, but where is he? pic.twitter.com/4yvidwsLpl — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 12, 2017

Barcelona’s week:



Wednesday: Greatest Champions League comeback of all time



Sunday: Losing to 17th-place Deportivo pic.twitter.com/WBKzJBPDhf — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 12, 2017

Barcelona have just 10 minutes to sober up from their European hangover or they'll lose even further ground in the title race. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) March 12, 2017

Deportivo 2-1 Barcelona FT: Barca’s 19-match unbeaten streak, the longest in Europe’s top 5 leagues, comes to an end https://t.co/74Jcm4kUGm — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 12, 2017

Barcelona winning against PSG and losing to Deportivo (who were in 18th place) all in one week.



One difference? Uefalona. — sic (@realftmadrid) March 12, 2017

Barcelona have lost a #LaLiga game for the first time since October 2016 (vs. Celta Vigo), ending a run of 19 league games without defeat. pic.twitter.com/awS108b4Ul — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 12, 2017

Barcelona have lost a game in which Luis Suárez scored for the first time ever (W66 D6 - all comps) #fcblive [opta] — Barcastuff (@barcastuff_real) March 12, 2017

Wednesday: Barcelona 6-1 PSG



Sunday: Deportivo 2-1 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/cACPt7AIpU — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 12, 2017

La Liga isn't competitive, but Depor beat Barcelona who have just pulled off one of the greatest ever UCL comebacks. — Deji Kofi Faremi (@deejayfaremi) March 12, 2017

4 days after pounding PSG 6-1, Barcelona lose at Depor, one place above relegation + coached by Pepe "Magic" Mel. #whereelsebutin — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) March 12, 2017

Four days after one of the best results in their history, Barcelona lose first league game since October 2. Football. — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) March 12, 2017