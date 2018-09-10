Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter trolls Jose Mourinho after video of him falling over emerges

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
825   //    10 Sep 2018, 15:25 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was spotted by the cameras at Wembley stadium during England's UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain on Saturday.

A new Spain, under Luis Enrique, kicked off a new era in a positive manner as they made an impressive comeback from a goal down to defeat England 2-1.

Enrique's side opened the bank in the first half with goals from Saul Niguez and Rodrigo. The second half spotlight, however, was on a nasty injury sustained by England left-back Luke Shaw, who was stretchered off the pitch after clashing with Real Madrid defender Daniel Carvajal.

Following their incredible World Cup run, Gareth Southgate's men were initially focused, having bagged a 1-0 lead in the first half of the game as Luke Shaw set up Marcus Rashford to open their goal tally.

Rashford's goal became the first England goal since 2012 that was both scored and assisted by two Manchester United players.

Mourinho was in the spotlight after the cameras panned to him on the stands, looking impressed after the goal.

The Portuguese manager was, however, the center of attention way before the game when he was pictured falling outside the ground pre-kickoff. The 55-year-old manager was seen climbing over a red rope but tripped over as his back leg got caught up on the rope.

Twitter was quick to take advantage of the incident and this made way for a host of memes:

The former Real Madrid manager has started the season at Old Trafford with two wins and two losses. Manchester United won their opening day game against Leicester City followed by two defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. The Manchester side, however, won their most recent game against Burnley.

Mourinho's future at Manchester is still hanging in the balance as he has been pegged to be the most likely in the Premier League to lose his managerial position.

