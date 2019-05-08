Twitterati have a field day as Lionel Messi failed to deliver in Barcelona's humiliating loss to Liverpool

Lionel Messi-led Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after Liverpool managed to mount a sensational comeback at Anfield last night. The Catalan giants blew away another three-goal lead, just as they did against Roma last season, with the Spanish champions succumbing to a 4-0 humiliation on Merseyside.

The 31-year-old's brace in the first leg of the semi-final tie was not enough to help the Blaugrana reach the Champions League final. Two goals apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum helped Liverpool to find the back of the net four times send Barcelona home. The Reds were without two of their best players- Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to injuries but evidently, they were not missed.

Messi is enjoying one of the best campaigns in his glittering career as he leads the race for the European Golden Shoe with 34 goals in La Liga and also tops the Champions League goalscoring charts with 12 goals this campaign. It goes without saying that the Argentine played a pivotal role as the Spanish champions knocked out Lyon and Manchester United in the previous rounds of the continental competition.

The defeat aagainst Liverpool marks another failure for Barcelona in the Champions League. Having already secured La Liga for the eighth time in the past 11 years, Messi and company had their sights on the Champions League but they failed to even reach the final.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde accepted that Liverpool were the better team after the game.

"They were better and we have to accept it," Barcelona boss stated after the match.

"The scoreline was 4-0 and when that's the case there are no excuses. Their second goal hurt us massively and the third one came in straight after that. They played well, and we have to congratulate them for reaching the final."

"The most painful thing is that this has happened before. It's very painful for us, especially for our fans. It's the second year in a row they've experienced this. We want to really concentrate to avoid this."

Barcelona were the firm favorites to reach the final but Messi was unable to help his team in the second leg. And here's how twitter reacted:

Ronaldo didn’t even need to play tonight to prove he’s the Goat. Probably told Salah last year, “You’re not winning this. Try next year when you face Messi though ✌🏻” pic.twitter.com/4gwYgMu6c3 — M|CHAEL (@mac_dee__) May 7, 2019

Messi vs Liverpool at Camp Nou vs Messi at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/ppaNQIGAEw — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 7, 2019

Messi vs Liverpool tonight:



— 0 goals

— 0 assists

— 4 fouls

— 19 balls lost

— 2 chances missed

— 1 big chance missed

— pocketed by VVD

— out of the CL



Simply not a big game player pic.twitter.com/AlGgEkJnVP — Robin (@FutboIRobin) May 7, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Champions League Semifinals since 2011/12



Ronaldo -

2011/12 - 2 Goals

2012/13 - 1 Goal

2014/15 - 2 Goals

2017/18 - 3 Goals



Messi -

2011/12 - No Goals

2012/13 - No Goals

2015/16 - 1 Goal

2018/19 - 2 Goals



We need to start a dialogue. pic.twitter.com/3Uzv4q1OIZ — Hamza (@Ronaldoversesx) May 7, 2019

Anfield swallowed Messi up whole. Unbelievable football cathedral. — RG (@registability) May 7, 2019

This has to be the biggest choke job of Messis career



Oh and Roma

Oh and Atleti (14&16)

Oh and Chelsea 2012

Oh and Copa America 15

Oh and Copa America 16

Oh and World Cup 14 — Zeus (@KeylorinhoW) May 7, 2019

Don’t EVER compare Messi to the Great Cristiano Ronaldo! There’s levels to to this. Ronaldo would never allow this. pic.twitter.com/ZkK2NGQ0U2 — Jezuz (@iJezuz) May 7, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo promised it and delivered it.



Lionel Messi promised it and failed yet again.



Levels. pic.twitter.com/yZ0T1d1a6G — TeamCRonaldo Fans (@TeamCRonaldo) May 7, 2019

Messi is the best player I’ve seen but give his chances tonight to Ronaldo and he buries them.



That’s why Ronaldo is the greatest player I’ve ever seen. — The Boi (@ChuBoi) May 7, 2019

We saw the difference between Messi and Ronaldo right there in that match.

Messi misses three first-half opportunities to kill the tie, then almost disappears second half.

These are the stages when the greatest player has to deliver. #LIVFCB #ARG #PORhttps://t.co/0l3rK9OvRq pic.twitter.com/yNWoUSVodH — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) May 7, 2019

Useless moments & celebrations in football pic.twitter.com/euDS8Uu30Z — OMAR. (@Omaaar96) May 7, 2019

Ronaldo in Anfield



Vs.



Messi in Anfield pic.twitter.com/ygsGwUZSzs — S (@NumeroSie7e) May 7, 2019

🐐. The Only One with 5⃣🏆.



hahahahhahahhaahhahahhahahahah

hahahhaahhahahhahahahhahaaaaah

hahahhahhahahhahhahahahhahahha pic.twitter.com/78VgyGC7dX — Twitugal💫 (@Twitugal) May 7, 2019

In 2012, Ronaldo said he owes Real Madrid fans the Champions League... He won us 4 of them in 5 years, 3 of them back-to-back-to-back.



In 2018, Messi promised Barcelona fans the Champions League. He went on and bottled it to Liverpool.



Levels. pic.twitter.com/qMDOFufvgq — Cristiano Ronaldo ⬜⬛ 🐐 (@Cr7Fran4ever) May 8, 2019