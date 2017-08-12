Twitter trolls Liverpool after Watford score last minute equalizer
Jurgen Klopp's men rued two dropped points against the Hornets
Liverpool dropped points in their opening game of the season, with Watford grabbing a late equalizer in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road.
Okaka opened the scoring for Watford in the 8th minute, before Sadio Mane grabbed an equalizer for Liverpool in the 29th minute, only for Abdoulaye Doucouré to put the Hornets back in front minutes later. Roberto Firmino made it 2-2 in the 55th minute, before Mo Salah gave Liverpool the lead 2 minutes later. Miguel Britos scored from an injury time corner to ensure Watford grabbed a point.
Here's how Twitter reacted: