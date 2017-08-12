Twitter trolls Liverpool after Watford score last minute equalizer

Jurgen Klopp's men rued two dropped points against the Hornets

Liverpool dropped points in their opening game of the season, with Watford grabbing a late equalizer in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road.

Okaka opened the scoring for Watford in the 8th minute, before Sadio Mane grabbed an equalizer for Liverpool in the 29th minute, only for Abdoulaye Doucouré to put the Hornets back in front minutes later. Roberto Firmino made it 2-2 in the 55th minute, before Mo Salah gave Liverpool the lead 2 minutes later. Miguel Britos scored from an injury time corner to ensure Watford grabbed a point.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Four minutes in, still 0-0. We had two goals by this time in Arsenal v Leicester.



F*ck this. Football is sh*t. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 12, 2017

45 minutes into their season, two former Liverpool players are arguing about how bad Liverpool are live on TV. I can't get enough. — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) August 12, 2017

"We have four centre-backs I don’t think we need more. In the moment I’m fine."



- Jürgen Klopp. ???? ☕️ pic.twitter.com/mKHeRmpK5t — betclever (@bet_clever) August 12, 2017

Liverpool concede to a Watford corner. If that had been a weakness last season they'd have had time to work on it...oh wait a minute. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 12, 2017

Liverpool’s defence looking good as hell pic.twitter.com/p0vi1tNx36 — 8 Troll Football (@8TrollFootball) August 12, 2017

Hahahaha. Good Lord! What a game. Struggling to see how Moreno is gonna mess this one up from here. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 12, 2017

Arsenal fans: "We're awful at defending set pieces"



Liverpool: Hold my beer



???????????????? pic.twitter.com/rv62Ac3Mjo — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 12, 2017

Great to see teams deploying the 0 - 8 - 2 formations in the Premier League



RIP Defending — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) August 12, 2017

Miguel Britos has 2 goals in his last 5 apps, having not scored in his first 55 games for @WatfordFC #PL pic.twitter.com/9biU5XClXV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 12, 2017

Coutinho driving past Liverpool training ground tomorrow morning ???????? pic.twitter.com/1RcnVrid3b — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 12, 2017

Thirteen goals in the first two Premier League games. At this rate, we're in for a season of 2,470 goals at an average of 6.5 per game. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) August 12, 2017