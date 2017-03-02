Twitter Trolls Luis Enrique as he announces decision to quit FC Barcelona at season end

Luis Enrique decided to quit at the end of the season, but considering his side are in with a shot at the title, the timing is bizarre!

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 02 Mar 2017, 05:11 IST

In what has to go down as the most shocking post-match interview ever, Luis Enrique, head coach of FC Barcelona announced that he would resign his post at the end of the season. This announcement shocked the world, and you can read about in detail, right here:

While the majority of twitter was shocked and counted out the achievements that the man affectionately known as Lucho achieved in Catalunya, there were several others more than willing to point out the funny side of things

Luis Enrique has just announced he won't stay at Barca next season. Good thinking, say you're leaving before you get dumped. I've done that. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 1, 2017

Barcelona must now scour the globe to find someone who can tell Suarez, Messi and Neymar what time they have to arrive at the ground. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 1, 2017

For anyone wondering why this talk about MSN, here’s the answer –

Messi (135), Suarez (110) & Neymar (81) have combined to score 326 goals out of Barcelona’s 465 goals in all comps under Luis Enrique (70%) pic.twitter.com/v40eYBzhaL — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 1, 2017

Barcelona need a new manager? John Carver is in Spain and is available. pic.twitter.com/kW2ecxc33v — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 1, 2017

I see Enrique is stepping down for Barca at the end of the season



Messi will be also as I'll be taking Moussa Dembele with me. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) March 1, 2017

When you've not got a club and the Barcelona job comes up.. pic.twitter.com/hcmB3KejB4 — Coral (@Coral) March 1, 2017

Not too much surprise over Luis Enrique announcement he'll stop managing @FCBarcelona at end of this season. But will timing undermine team? — 90 Minutes Online (@90minutesonline) March 1, 2017

Arsène, please, go to Barcelona. I want to see Messi, Suarez and Neymar do #WengerBall. — FK³ (@fkhanage) March 1, 2017

But Arsenal will never be, not trolled

- Claudio Ranieri sacked. Luis Enrique resigns. Arsené Wenger? Same yesterday, today & forever. — One-Eyed Sunday. (@Oo_Gho_Gho) March 1, 2017

"Ivan? Arsène! Enrique's leaving Barcelona. I know! Look, you say I might leave, I'll say "I don't know", then we beat Lincoln and I sign!" — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) March 1, 2017

Luis Enrique won't be replaced @FCBarcelona by Pochettino, Wenger or Koeman. Why? In Catalonia English game see as being in the dark ages — Darren Smith (@swaccountants) March 1, 2017

To be fair, though, Enrique has won quite a bit at the Nou Camp

Luis Enrique as Barca coach:



La Liga

Copa del Rey

Supercopa

Champions League

Club World Cup

UEFA Super Cup



And maybe more? pic.twitter.com/oe07yPHhJ0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 1, 2017

Luis Enrique and @FCBarcelona: A winning combination pic.twitter.com/jqCEBHdKMX — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 1, 2017

And alongside the trolls, the praise too flooded in, with a dash of troll by the side, because.. well, internet

Bartomeu: "We have won eight of 10 titles. No-one should doubt that Luis Enrique is one of the great managers of the Barcelona idea.” — Barcastuff (@barcastuff_real) March 1, 2017

@barcastuff_real Look here, any one can be a great manager at Barcelona with Messi, Neymar & Suarez in La Liga. — ConvolutedKepler186f (@Utibe_26) March 1, 2017