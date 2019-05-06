Twitter trolls Manchester United after failing to qualify for next season's Champions League
Ole's Gunnar Solskjaer's men are finally out of the Premier League's top-four race as Manchester United drew against Huddersfield Town in front of the stupendous fans of John Smith's stadium with an impressive 1-1 scoreline.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a few changes in the starting line-up. Alexis Sanchez made the start at the left side of the pitch with Marcus Rashford in his right.
Ole included Juan Mata in the no.10 role for Man United. Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba started at the heart of the midfield. David De Gea made another appearance with the gloves. In the backline, there were the likes of Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Ashley Young.
The match started as Manchester United camp up top by scoring the first goal of the match. Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay's left-footed shot from the left side of the box gave an early lead to the away side in the 8th-minute of the match.
When Manchester United would have scored more goals inside the first half, Huddersfield got some delightful rear chances from where they could score the opening goal for their team as well in the first half of the match.
A jolly first-half from Manchester United's point of view ended as the visitor went for the break with a slight advantage.
In the second half, Huddersfield Town came on the field with some extra energy. In the first few minutes of the second half, the home team totally impressed their fans with their playing style. As a result of this kind of dramatic display, Huddersfield scored the equalizing goal at 60th minute of the game following a fast-paced counter-attack.
Goalkeeper Lossl provided a direct pass to Isaac Mbenza. Luke Shaw made a blunder and failed to clear the ball as Mbenza's right-footed shot went past the legs of David De Gea.
Man United failed to find the nets for the second time on the afternoon as the match concluded with a 1-1 draw, which means Manchester United are out of the top-four battle and they will play Europa League football next season.
Here, we have a few Twitter reactions as the fans have started to troll Man United: