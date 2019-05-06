Twitter trolls Manchester United after failing to qualify for next season's Champions League

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 117 // 06 May 2019, 05:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United miss out on Champions Leaague.

Ole's Gunnar Solskjaer's men are finally out of the Premier League's top-four race as Manchester United drew against Huddersfield Town in front of the stupendous fans of John Smith's stadium with an impressive 1-1 scoreline.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a few changes in the starting line-up. Alexis Sanchez made the start at the left side of the pitch with Marcus Rashford in his right.

Ole included Juan Mata in the no.10 role for Man United. Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba started at the heart of the midfield. David De Gea made another appearance with the gloves. In the backline, there were the likes of Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Ashley Young.

The match started as Manchester United camp up top by scoring the first goal of the match. Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay's left-footed shot from the left side of the box gave an early lead to the away side in the 8th-minute of the match.

When Manchester United would have scored more goals inside the first half, Huddersfield got some delightful rear chances from where they could score the opening goal for their team as well in the first half of the match.

A jolly first-half from Manchester United's point of view ended as the visitor went for the break with a slight advantage.

In the second half, Huddersfield Town came on the field with some extra energy. In the first few minutes of the second half, the home team totally impressed their fans with their playing style. As a result of this kind of dramatic display, Huddersfield scored the equalizing goal at 60th minute of the game following a fast-paced counter-attack.

Goalkeeper Lossl provided a direct pass to Isaac Mbenza. Luke Shaw made a blunder and failed to clear the ball as Mbenza's right-footed shot went past the legs of David De Gea.

Man United failed to find the nets for the second time on the afternoon as the match concluded with a 1-1 draw, which means Manchester United are out of the top-four battle and they will play Europa League football next season.

Advertisement

Here, we have a few Twitter reactions as the fans have started to troll Man United:

The moment Paul Pogba realises he has Europa League football #mufc pic.twitter.com/5pAmVz60E9 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) May 5, 2019

FT: Huddersfield 1-1 United



United can no longer qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. #mufc pic.twitter.com/GVqWJ0KO1u — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 5, 2019

It’s 2019 and I saw a Manchester United team play Phil Jones and Ashley Young at centre back. #mufc pic.twitter.com/TJOsumApJE — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 5, 2019

They signed a 5ft9 attacking winger 8 years ago who is now 33 playing at CB, I’m dyinggggg 😭😭 #MUFC — Harry Hesketh (@HashtagHarry__) May 5, 2019

Name a worse transfer than Alexis Sanchez to #MUFC... we’ll wait 🤔 pic.twitter.com/myDd8I7HSe — ShotOnGoal Transfers (@SOGTransfers) May 5, 2019

No Champions League football for Manchester United next season pic.twitter.com/HTucuBrYfn — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) May 5, 2019

Highlight reel of Ole at the wheel since being given the Manchester United job permanently pic.twitter.com/tc8yyUJoH2 — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 5, 2019

Humanly astonishing to witness Man United's season end with a whimper. Club eroding at every level. Living out Coppola Apocalypse Now quote "We were in the jungle, there were too many of us, we had access to too much money, too much equipment, and little by little we went insane" pic.twitter.com/44fIhbNcjM — roger bennett (@rogbennett) May 5, 2019

5th of May, 2009, Manchester United were playing against Arsenal in a Champions League semi-final.



10 years later..



Manchester United are struggling to beat 20th place Huddersfield town.



The decline is unreal. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) May 5, 2019