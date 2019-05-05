Twitter trolls Manchester United as the Red Devils lose out on a Champions League spot next season

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 981 // 05 May 2019, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United will play Europa League football next season after drawing 1-1 with Huddersfield Town

Manchester United's hopes of playing Champions League football next season all but ended with a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Huddersfield Town. Manchester United had a dream start to the game as Scott McTominay scored the opening goal for the Red Devils inside the first 8 minutes of the game.

They were dominant in the first 15 minutes of the game and looked confident in possession. Paul Pogba could have doubled Manchester United's lead, but his header came off the crossbar. Huddersfield Town did grow into the game and created some great chances to equalise in the first half. The Red Devils were sloppy in possession at the start of the second half and gave the ball away far too easily, which helped Huddersfield's cause.

The home team scored on the break as Jonas Lossl's brilliant dispatched ball was not cut out by Luke Shaw, and Mbenza nutmegged David de Gea to put his side level. The Red Devils came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but the ball refused to hit the back of the net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a brilliant start to his life at Manchester United, winning 14 of his first 18 games in charge. But the wheels seem to have fallen for the Norwegian and has won just 1 of his last 11 games, losing 8 and drawing 2 in the process.

Going into the game, The Red Devils had to win their remaining games in the Premier League to give them any chance of securing a top 4 finish, meanwhile relying on the other results. The draw against Huddersfield means that the Red Devils will only be able to secure a 5th or a 6th place finish, meaning that they will play Europa League football next season. And Twitter wasted no time in trolling the Red Devils:

🚨 | Official:



.@ManUtd will be in the Europa League for the 2019/20 season. Welcome back guys, this should be fun 👋 pic.twitter.com/e22dfEiSu9 — UEFA Europa League 💭 (@EuropaLeaguee_) May 5, 2019

Sack Jose? 6th.

Pogba’s now smiling? 6th

Hire Ole? 6th

Feel good factors back? 6th

Ole’s at the wheel? 6th

Ole “We are Manchester United”? 6th

Catch up to top 4? 6th

11 unbeaten? 6th

We don’t want Poch? 6th

Ole deserves the job? 6th

Give Ole the job? 6th



6th FC. — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 5, 2019

Manchester United in the Europa League next season pic.twitter.com/AaQE8RvWob — Royal Dyche (@RoyalDyche) May 5, 2019

Manchester United will NOT play in the Champions League next season ❌ pic.twitter.com/Wrg2zVpKT4 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 5, 2019

Advertisement

When Jose Mourinho said it will take a Miracle for Manchester United to finish in Top 4 this season, people thought he was kidding.

.

.

The Miracle came with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham bottling games continually.

.

The Miracle came, but Man utd never tapped it.🙋‍♂️#HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/zN16taK6s6 — Kingmaker🦉Ra's al Ghul II (@SmithVinci) May 5, 2019

Sum up Manchester United's season in one picture.



Us: pic.twitter.com/DK2dCjtZtN — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 5, 2019

Manchester United miss out on Champions League qualification. At least now they can look at things with a cool head, and bring in a top-level manager to help rejuvenate the club.



Oh, wait... pic.twitter.com/Lvj47qCHbb — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 5, 2019

Jose wasn’t lying when he said his greatest achievement was finishing second with this squad. Typical @ManUtd that Jose wasn’t backed after especially if you decide to give him a EXTENSION. We should be building on second place not going backwards. Our board is clueless. #mufc pic.twitter.com/MLC8HSgTrl — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 5, 2019

Manchester United before VS Manchester United now 😢😢 #HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/kay2IkZE5e — Barnny without friends 😋 (@barnabasjohnnie) May 5, 2019

What do we say to the god of Champions League ?



Manchester United: Not Today #HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/s6ltpIyyO0 — Fake Earpiece 🎧 (@Mister_Judah) May 5, 2019

Highlight reel of Ole at the wheel since being given the Manchester United job permanently pic.twitter.com/tc8yyUJoH2 — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 5, 2019