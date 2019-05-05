×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter trolls Manchester United as the Red Devils lose out on a Champions League spot next season

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Humor
981   //    05 May 2019, 22:51 IST

Manchester United will play Europa League football next season after drawing 1-1 with Huddersfield Town
Manchester United will play Europa League football next season after drawing 1-1 with Huddersfield Town

Manchester United's hopes of playing Champions League football next season all but ended with a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Huddersfield Town. Manchester United had a dream start to the game as Scott McTominay scored the opening goal for the Red Devils inside the first 8 minutes of the game.

They were dominant in the first 15 minutes of the game and looked confident in possession. Paul Pogba could have doubled Manchester United's lead, but his header came off the crossbar. Huddersfield Town did grow into the game and created some great chances to equalise in the first half. The Red Devils were sloppy in possession at the start of the second half and gave the ball away far too easily, which helped Huddersfield's cause.

The home team scored on the break as Jonas Lossl's brilliant dispatched ball was not cut out by Luke Shaw, and Mbenza nutmegged David de Gea to put his side level. The Red Devils came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but the ball refused to hit the back of the net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a brilliant start to his life at Manchester United, winning 14 of his first 18 games in charge. But the wheels seem to have fallen for the Norwegian and has won just 1 of his last 11 games, losing 8 and drawing 2 in the process.

Going into the game, The Red Devils had to win their remaining games in the Premier League to give them any chance of securing a top 4 finish, meanwhile relying on the other results. The draw against Huddersfield means that the Red Devils will only be able to secure a 5th or a 6th place finish, meaning that they will play Europa League football next season. And Twitter wasted no time in trolling the Red Devils:

Advertisement
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford
Advertisement
Manchester United: 3 Reasons why the Red Devils can still make the top four
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 reasons behind the Red Devils' recent struggles
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 reasons for the Red Devils' downfall this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils star confident of making top four ahead of Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Three stars reportedly on their way out if they fail to make top four in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 players the Red Devils shouldn't have sold
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils star mulling Summer Exit after Everton Loss
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Will Solskjaer heal the wounds of the Red Devils?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: 3 Reasons why the Red Devils drew to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat West Ham United to keep their top 4 hopes alive
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us