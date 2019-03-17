Twitter trolls Manchester United fans after Red Devils crash out of the FA Cup

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday night.

The defeat marks the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival that the Red Devils have lost consecutive games. The Manchester outfit succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal last Sunday in a game that was crucial in the race for a Premier League top-four finish.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota were enough for Wolves to secure a semi-final spot in the Cup as United barely looked dangerous in the final third.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer admitted that the night's performance was one of the worst the club has seen since his arrival. He said (via ESPN), "It was the poorest performance we've had. We never had the urgency and the quality on the ball. The tempo on the ball wasn't high enough. Not enough quality."

"It's a big step backwards, I've got to say. It's the poorest performance since I've come here. It's very disappointing that we're not in the semis. We got what we deserved."

He added, "It's something natural, you cannot perform to the top of your levels every single time. This is the poorest we've played, but against a good team. Don't take anything away from their performance even though we under-performed."

The Norwegian quickly reminded fans that the club still have a lot to play for with the Premier League top four race and the Champions League quarter-finals on the horizon.

"You can't sit and sulk too long. International breaks sometimes come in handy. Hopefully some of them will have good experiences with the national teams and some will have a few days off."

Solskjaer has been the subject of immense praise from pundits and fans alike as he orchestrated a revival in the United squad following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. The Norwegian was even pegged to be the one to take the club back to the heights they had once hit.

Since their FA Cup disappointment, however, fans have taken to Twitter to troll the United brigade for the club's recent form:

"Hi, my name is Mike and I thought Manchester United were back." pic.twitter.com/3pyWVqW2bx — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 16, 2019

Manchester United fans if you just watched Luke Shaw get bullied by Diogo Jota, just remember that he will be facing Lionel Messi in a few weeks. Good luck. — 360Sources (@360Sources) March 16, 2019

The mood of Manchester United fans right now..#WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/BA6neqa9mM — Engr Frosh 🇳🇬 (@EngrFrosh) March 16, 2019

Manchester United fans trying to explain how they lost to Wolves. 😂#WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/ipBipPKilo — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) March 16, 2019

Lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the league



Got drawn to Barcelona in UCL Quarterfinals



Lost 2-0 to Wolves in FA Cup



Trophyless season looking assured and top four race looking unlikely with tough set of matches left



Manchester United fans:



pic.twitter.com/rgZcqPvzuI — IG: Omope Abdulazeez (@Iam_Abdolaxis) March 16, 2019

Manchester united fans after watching #WOLMUN game 😂😂😂😂 #wolves pic.twitter.com/eQbxSZ2vlw — d a m i l o l a of Nigeria 🇳🇬®️ (@itz_darmy) March 16, 2019

It's OK to dream but don't thump your chest and feel like you are invincible all of a sudden. You couldn't beat Arsenal, you couldn't beat Wolves and you insist you can beat Barcelona? Manchester United is really the Theater of Dreams. #FACup — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) March 16, 2019

Mana fans Manchester united? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/J0R6vOcl8Q — ☤ Tiara Shinta. MD 🌐 (@TiaraShinta_) March 17, 2019

