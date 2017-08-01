Twitter trolls Manchester United after imminent sponsorship deal with Tinder

Manchester United and Tinder - A match made in heaven!

Manchester United and Tinder - A match made in heaven!

Manchester United are one of the most commercially successful football clubs on the planet and it appears that the Old Trafford outfit will have a new sleeve sponsor for the upcoming season, with reports suggesting that a £12m per-year deal with online dating giants Tinder is imminent. It's a match!

Premier League is one of the first big leagues in Europe to introduce sleeve sponsorship from the upcoming season and it appears that Manchester United have wasted no time in making the first move.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back and brutally trolled the Old Trafford outfit. Here are the best tweets:

I bet they do...

Man Utd are set to have Tinder as their sleeve sponsor next season.



Their fans will be hoping to finally get a decent match. pic.twitter.com/rixk1cI4cK — Coral (@Coral) August 1, 2017

Man Utd will have Tinder as their shirt-sleeve sponsor next season.. pic.twitter.com/NYPHRWG7Mc — 90min (@90min_Football) August 1, 2017

#Brutal

Manchester United look set to announce Tinder as their new sleeve sponsor.



Rumour has it, Ashley Young will still struggle to get a match. pic.twitter.com/eM2tmE7zzM — bet365 (@bet365) August 1, 2017

People are undecided over Luke Shaw!

Man Utd have done a sponsorship deal with Tinder.



Luke Shaw probably still won't get a match.



I'm here all week. Try the Salmon. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 1, 2017

Man United are set to have Tinder as a shirt sleeve sponsor this season, meaning Luke Shaw may finally get a match ???? pic.twitter.com/1mZdo4xLQ2 — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) August 1, 2017

You mean, Manchester United will really score now?

1999- Can Manchester United score they always score.



*Scores less than Bournemouth*



2017 - Can Tinder help them score. — 6ft and 6th FC. (@SemperFiUnited) August 1, 2017

"Manchester United didn't find true value in the market for attackers this summer so they thought they'd use Tinder to score."



OHHHHHHHHHH. pic.twitter.com/DTjVcmfoAx — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) August 1, 2017

Considering Man Utd's lack of goals, it's only fitting they get Tinder as their sponsor. They have helped many a man (and woman) to score. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) July 31, 2017

The newest, most innovative way to announce a signing?

I CANNOT WAIT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED TO ANNOUNCE A SIGNING VIA TINDER. I am fully here for this. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) July 31, 2017

You wish!

United will announce Perisic with a swipe right on Tinder. 100%. — Adam Sweeney (@AdamWSweeney) July 31, 2017

Hard luck!

I would make jokes about Manchester United being sponsored by tinder but without it I wouldn't have met the wife so.... pic.twitter.com/hy7MNLiF3r — Paul Wilson (@PAULWILSON1000) July 31, 2017

Ouch!

Manchester United teams up with Tinder for sleeve sponsor to help virgin fans overcome virginity. More to follow... #MUFC #Tinder — Mohamed Khan (@MohamedKhanNews) July 31, 2017

Interesting...

When united get tinder sponsor, wonder when buying online if you can swipe right to keep sponsor and swipe left to buy without!? #MUFC — QuinnieMUFC (@QMufc) August 1, 2017

Ohhhh...

"Manchester United didn't find true value in the market for attackers this summer so they thought they'd use Tinder to score."



OHHHHHHHHHH. pic.twitter.com/DTjVcmfoAx — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) August 1, 2017

Makes sense...

Man united with tinder on their sleeve, swipe left for 0-0 and swipe right for 1-1 ???????? — David Connolly (@Davecon1973) July 31, 2017

Now, we know!

United are set to have Tinder as sleeve sponsor for £12m a year after Mourinho & Woodward screwed Real Madrid and Chelsea this summer. #mufc pic.twitter.com/tYTkwIdOPm — United Xtra (@utdxtra) July 31, 2017

Phil Jones FTW!

Not the prettiest of sights but well...

Imagine buying a football shirt that has Tinder written on its sleeves... — An Unearthly Child (@_unearthlychild) August 1, 2017

Even Google cannot help you with that, spare Tinder!