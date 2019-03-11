Twitter trolls Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Arsenal ends his unbeaten Premier League run

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 2.72K // 11 Mar 2019, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal ended Manchester United's unbeaten run under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after registering a thumping 2-0 win over the Red Devils on Sunday night.

Granit Xhaka opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 12th minute after his 30-yard strike took United shot-stopper David de Gea by surprise.

The Red Devils failed to make the most of their chances and were soon punished for it when a penalty was awarded to the hosts for a challenge on Alexandre Lacazette.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur last week, stepped up to atone for the infamous miss and promptly found the net to double Arsenal's lead in the second half.

The win means that Solskjaer has lost his first Premier League game since he arrived to take charge of the team in December last year. The Norwegian manager had previously registered 10 wins and two draws before his trip to the Emirates on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, the United boss said (via BBC), "We are disappointed with the result but looking at the performance, you cannot say it was a game we deserved to lose. We created five big chances, hit the woodwork twice."

"When you see the boys work as hard as they do, the attitude they show in training - today we were lethargic in the first 10-15 minutes, did not have the zip and we did not take the chances. Hopefully we will be ready for Wolves in the FA Cup next week."

"It has been fantastic so far but today is the lowest we have been because we lost and missed the chance to put pressure on Spurs."

The loss also allowed Arsenal to leapfrog United into the final Champions League spot, with the race for the top four heating up.

Advertisement

Fans have since taken to Twitter to troll the Norwegian:

I thought United were supposed to have improved under Solskjaer? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2019

#ARSMUN

Lmao Ole Gunner Solskjaer right now after arsenal beats manchester United pic.twitter.com/Pb7Zo13z4y — MonsterAmongMen (@ParkTheBus8989) March 10, 2019

Arsenal inflict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first Premier League defeat as Man United manager.



Looking goooooooood. 😎 pic.twitter.com/P0tF1XwvY2 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 10, 2019

Manchester united is unbeaten since Ole gunnar solskjaer was appointed Manchester united manager #AFCvMUFC #AFCMUFC



Arsenal: pic.twitter.com/vacWl6Ze9m — Abdul Heisenberg (@Princeheitch) March 10, 2019

Solskjaer finally channeled his inner Moyes. pic.twitter.com/yT4MWzb6lx — Ronnie🇺🇬 (@RonnieReaky) March 10, 2019

#ARSMUN Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered his first Premier League defeat since being appointed Manchester United's interim manager as Arsenal leapfrogged their opponents to move into the top four.



Well done Ole but stop taking it out on the computer 😉😂😂 you've got the Job 😉YNWA pic.twitter.com/BJdL2q9upp — Mr Louis Treasure (@treasure_louis) March 10, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still can't believe what he's just seen pic.twitter.com/cMNr3eKo2L — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 10, 2019

Man Utd away form under Solskjaer:



✅ 5-1

✅ 2-0

✅ 1-0

✅ 3-1

✅ 1-0

✅ 3-0

✅ 2-0

✅ 3-1

✅ 3-1

❌ 0-2



The X stands for Xhaka 😎#ARSMUN #COYG Arsenal vs Man United — ELVIS SIMON 💎 (@ElviSymo) March 10, 2019

We are not Paris!!! We are the Gunners!!! To the Noisy Team and Noisy Fans remind me again what is the name of the Team who defeated for the first time the Noisy Team in EPL under Ole Solskjaer?#VisitRwanda #Arsenal for Life pic.twitter.com/hsZ6888V1c — Olivier Gakuba (@oliviergakuba) March 10, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team's loss to Arsenal is the 'lowest' they've been.



kind courtesy @Arsenal . timing was just perfect 👌🏿 — Óle_ony3 (@corzy_mademan) March 11, 2019

Advertisement