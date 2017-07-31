Twitter trolls Phil Jones as UEFA hand him 2 match ban

Phil Jones has been fined and banned for two matches for abusing UEFA officials.

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 31 Jul 2017, 19:57 IST

Phil Jones has been banned for two European matches after UEFA charged the Manchester United defender with "insulting and directing abuse" at a doping officer following his side's victory over Ajax in the Europa League final in May.

Jones will miss the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid in Skopje on August 8, as well as the first game of United's Champions League campaign, while he was also fined €5,000.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Banning Phil Jones gives us more chance of winning, not less https://t.co/LFcEKozBCe — Mike (@MikeLUHG) July 31, 2017

There's no danger of Phil Jones taking anything performance enhancing to be fair — Dónal Kelly (@konalDelly) July 31, 2017

Phil Jones banned for 2 european games. He could play for us till he was 90 and still not have to serve that ban — Touretts-TrentD'arby (@HOLLY073) July 31, 2017

Breaking.. Phil Jones gave this expression when the official called for the Dope Test and he took it as an abuse. pic.twitter.com/SNVmB3BF0u — Vaseem Khan (@iamvaseem) July 31, 2017

Phil Jones been kicking off has he? pic.twitter.com/bjrcEOkrh0 — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) July 31, 2017

Phil Jones taking performance enhancing drugs. After seeing him for 5 years I can see he's fucking that up too #ManUtd — Tony (@tkds92) July 31, 2017

Isn't Phil Jones's face punishment enough pic.twitter.com/Vjclo8fPl7 — South Carolina OLSC (@LFC_SC) July 31, 2017

UEFA have it wrong, Phil Jones is dopey, not doping. — Jamie Dalton (@JamieDalton82) July 31, 2017

Daley Blind and Phil Jones charged and fined by UEFA for breaking anti-doping procedures and regulations pic.twitter.com/ZF3TDw8MbK — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) July 31, 2017

This was the moment they knew Phil Jones was on something pic.twitter.com/TUW2ahjdPE — Talking Soccer (@Talking_Soccer9) July 31, 2017

Phil Jones,what a guy — Evan Sargent (@EvanSargent10) July 31, 2017

UEFA love a pointless fine.



€10,000 is nothing. More hilarious though is Phil Jones actually showing aggression. #MUFC — Red Devils Fans ???????? (@FansDevils) July 31, 2017

If Phil Jones ever sneezed on you, you'd be cast into the shadow realm to fight Kaiba — -__- (@krn_brk) July 31, 2017

Good news for all Man Utd fans. Phil Jones banned for 2 games. Shame it's not for life #mufc — Sian (@sianpowell325) July 31, 2017

Phil Jones is literally the most waste of space player at United https://t.co/ExZtivzeDV — takeoff fan acc (@Dopevoir) July 31, 2017