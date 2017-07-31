Twitter trolls Phil Jones as UEFA hand him 2 match ban
Phil Jones has been fined and banned for two matches for abusing UEFA officials.
Phil Jones has been banned for two European matches after UEFA charged the Manchester United defender with "insulting and directing abuse" at a doping officer following his side's victory over Ajax in the Europa League final in May.
Jones will miss the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid in Skopje on August 8, as well as the first game of United's Champions League campaign, while he was also fined €5,000.
