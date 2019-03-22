×
Twitter trolls Thibaut Courtois as Belgian's howler gifts Russia an equaliser in Euro qualifier

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
239   //    22 Mar 2019, 13:35 IST

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' season continues to go on a downward spiral as the Belgian gifted Russia an equaliser in their Euro 2020 qualifier clash on Thursday.

Belgium finished in third place at the FIFA World Cup last July and for Courtois, the summer was capped off by his FIFA The Best Goalkeeper award win and his dream move to Real Madrid.

Since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, the shot-stopper has failed to justify his presence in the team and appears to have gone down the pecking order under a re-appointed Zinedine Zidane. Courtois conceded thirty goals in twenty-four appearances for the European champions and has only managed to keep eight clean sheets.

Los Blancos have endured a torrid season which saw them crashing out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey under two sacked managers. They currently sit in third place in La Liga and will hope to get back to winning ways with the return of Zidane.

Belgium locked horns with Russia on Thursday in a game that saw the World Cup 2018 hosts succumb to a 3-1 defeat courtesy of goals from Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Leicester star Youri Tielemans.

Despite the win, fans chose to give their attention to Courtois, who gifted the opponents an equaliser shortly after Tielemans opened the bank.

The Blancos star was seen dribbling a pass from Jan Vertonghen when Russia's Artem Dzyuba came in from behind to steal it from him.

Courtois tried to salvage the mistake but it only took a second for Dzyuba to provide Valencia's Denis Cheryshev with the equaliser.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper did not have the best of departures from Premier League outfit Chelsea as he was even reported to have refused to train with his teammates at Stamford Bridge to push a move to Madrid.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the blunder:



