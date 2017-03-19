Twitter trolls Victor Valdes after mirroring Steven Gerrard's infamous slip

Victor Valdes slipped to allow Antonio Valencia score into an open net, helping Manchester United win 3-1.

Chill, I got this!

Manchester United were 2-1 up against Middlesbrough but the Red Devils were on the ropes as the promoted side were looking for a late equalizer in stoppage time. The nerves were high when Antonio Valencia made a darting run down the right and instead of passing to an unmarked Anthony Martial, he tried to beat his man – unsuccessfully, I must add.

Valdes then attempted to control – what looked like a seemingly normal – back pass from Fabio, when the former Manchester United man slipped – a la Steven Gerrard circa Anfield 2014. The slip allowed Valencia to get control of the ball and roll it into the back of the net to make it 3-1 and seal the win for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Twitter was quick to troll the former Manchester United shot-stopper. Here are the best tweets:

Are you Steven Gerrard in disguise?

Someone has been watching Steven Gerrard clips, expertly done by Victor Valdes. pic.twitter.com/h3cQNtKqoh — Mikey MUFC (@MikeyMufc) March 19, 2017

Never knew Steven Gerrard and Victor Valdes trained together. — Kobezz (@KinqKobez) March 19, 2017

Valdes pulls off a Steve G

1-3#MUFC

pic.twitter.com/lbiGPbBKao — ManUtd Goals (@MUnitedGoals) March 19, 2017

Uh oh Victor Valdes

He slips under the pressure of Antonio Valencia who taps into an empty net to seal victory #MIDMUN#Boro 1 #MUFC 3 pic.twitter.com/dzgD3HLFxP — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) March 19, 2017

VALDES BE LIKE... pic.twitter.com/Ip7KJepEIJ — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) March 19, 2017

Chronicling the events in correct order since the game against Chelsea!

Kenapa Valdes kepleset, ini jawabannya RT @8Fact_Footballl: This is what actually happened.. pic.twitter.com/qK8iIFICvu — PanditFootball.com (@panditfootball) March 19, 2017

The groundwork was laid against Chelsea!

Is Valdes the double agent?

Man like Victor. Agent Valdes. pic.twitter.com/1ZE7wcE01k — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) March 19, 2017

Victor Valdes, he's one of our own — (@TheUtdReview) March 19, 2017

Once a Red Devil, always a Red Devil!

Victor Valdes still a United player at heart — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) March 19, 2017

All hail Van Gaal!

LVG popping open the bubbly now... Fellaini and Lingard score, Valdes left looking a fool. It's the Van Gaal Trifecta! #MUFC — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) March 19, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes!

I'd like to dedicate this quantum leap from 6th to Fletcher , Evans and Victor Valdes



Not all heroes wear capes.



Respect — kenna (@kennagq) March 19, 2017

Fletcher and Evans masterclass battered Le goon



Victor Valdes Gift gives us 3 points.



United agents everywhere doing God's work — kenna (@kennagq) March 19, 2017

I would pick ‘Arry Kane!

Who's the better goalie?

RT for Kane

Like for Valdes pic.twitter.com/Fli7y9YyYt — Moregano® (@ffsReus) March 19, 2017

Meanwhile in Manchester!

Scenes in Manchester as Manchester United have moved into 5th place... pic.twitter.com/8lwuMMlB9d — Pie Sports Booze (@piesportsbooze) March 19, 2017