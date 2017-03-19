Twitter trolls Victor Valdes after mirroring Steven Gerrard's infamous slip
Victor Valdes slipped to allow Antonio Valencia score into an open net, helping Manchester United win 3-1.
Manchester United were 2-1 up against Middlesbrough but the Red Devils were on the ropes as the promoted side were looking for a late equalizer in stoppage time. The nerves were high when Antonio Valencia made a darting run down the right and instead of passing to an unmarked Anthony Martial, he tried to beat his man – unsuccessfully, I must add.
Valdes then attempted to control – what looked like a seemingly normal – back pass from Fabio, when the former Manchester United man slipped – a la Steven Gerrard circa Anfield 2014. The slip allowed Valencia to get control of the ball and roll it into the back of the net to make it 3-1 and seal the win for Jose Mourinho’s side.
Twitter was quick to troll the former Manchester United shot-stopper. Here are the best tweets:
Are you Steven Gerrard in disguise?
Chronicling the events in correct order since the game against Chelsea!
The groundwork was laid against Chelsea!
Is Valdes the double agent?
Once a Red Devil, always a Red Devil!
All hail Van Gaal!
Not all heroes wear capes!
I would pick ‘Arry Kane!
Meanwhile in Manchester!