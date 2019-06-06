Twitterati hails Cristiano Ronaldo following his stunning hat-trick against Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return to the international stage in a colossal manner against Switzerland last night.
The Portuguese megastar helped his national team to the UEFA Nations League final by scoring a sublime hat-trick against the Swiss.
The 34-year-old opened the scoring for his side in the 25th minute. After an unsuccessful tackle from Kevin Mbabu at the edge of the box, Ronaldo readied himself for the resultant free-kick before smashing the ball into the bottom right corner, completely bypassing the wall and leaving the goalkeeper wrong-footed.
However, it wasn't the end of it. In the second half, Switzerland equalised close to the hour mark when Ricardo Rodriguez converted a spot-kick. But Ronaldo was not yet done by any means and was determined to help Portugal reach the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
The Juventus ace gave his side the lead in the 88th minute after Bernardo Silva latched onto a long ball on the right and pulled it back to Ronaldo, who flung away from his marker and brilliantly drilled the ball into the bottom corner.
Soon after, Ronaldo ensured a place for his team in the UEFA Nations League final by scoring his third and final goal of the night. Portugal broke out on a counter after Granit Xhaka lost the ball in midfield. Goncalo Guedes surged forward and released the ball for Ronaldo, who was one-on-one with Manuel Akanji. But the 23-year-old could do little as the former Real Madrid star cut inside, following some gripping stepovers, and blasted the ball into the far corner, thus completing his hat-trick in an emphatic fashion.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's phenomenal showing against Switzerland.
