Twitterati hails Cristiano Ronaldo following his stunning hat-trick against Switzerland

Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return to the international stage in a colossal manner against Switzerland last night.

The Portuguese megastar helped his national team to the UEFA Nations League final by scoring a sublime hat-trick against the Swiss.

The 34-year-old opened the scoring for his side in the 25th minute. After an unsuccessful tackle from Kevin Mbabu at the edge of the box, Ronaldo readied himself for the resultant free-kick before smashing the ball into the bottom right corner, completely bypassing the wall and leaving the goalkeeper wrong-footed.

However, it wasn't the end of it. In the second half, Switzerland equalised close to the hour mark when Ricardo Rodriguez converted a spot-kick. But Ronaldo was not yet done by any means and was determined to help Portugal reach the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The Juventus ace gave his side the lead in the 88th minute after Bernardo Silva latched onto a long ball on the right and pulled it back to Ronaldo, who flung away from his marker and brilliantly drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Soon after, Ronaldo ensured a place for his team in the UEFA Nations League final by scoring his third and final goal of the night. Portugal broke out on a counter after Granit Xhaka lost the ball in midfield. Goncalo Guedes surged forward and released the ball for Ronaldo, who was one-on-one with Manuel Akanji. But the 23-year-old could do little as the former Real Madrid star cut inside, following some gripping stepovers, and blasted the ball into the far corner, thus completing his hat-trick in an emphatic fashion.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's phenomenal showing against Switzerland.

Dear Cristiano,



You are 34 years old and still you are carrying your country in major tournaments. How do you always do it?



Please reply.



- Leo pic.twitter.com/7NAKlu4keF — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 5, 2019

Ronaldo still destroying careers at 34 years old 😂😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/O6m4ltTJgO — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 5, 2019

That Ronaldo fella is something else. irrepressibly brilliant. Yet another hat-trick. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 5, 2019

Portugal never played an International final before Cristiano Ronaldo, they just reached their 3rd with him.pic.twitter.com/v3q4suKvpM — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 5, 2019

A rare photo of Cristiano Ronaldo going through his hat-trick archives pic.twitter.com/Q04h6Cc7Tf — REYES GOES HOME😢🌹 (@AyyyToZeee) June 5, 2019

"Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't know how to dribble anymore"



Ronaldo: Hold my beer#NationsLeague

pic.twitter.com/4VE9zLZLll — CHISOM (@_PLICE) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo In last 12 months:



Hat-trick in FIFA World Cup

Hat-trick in UEFA Champions League

Hat-trick in UEFA Nations League



Freak of nature. GOAT! pic.twitter.com/l3BCqJiXGm — SM (@SMFutboI) June 5, 2019

Portugal NT in their entire history had never made it to a final till Ronaldo debut who took them to three finals.



He scored in each of the three semi-finals that sent Portugal to the final. Insane — Ryan. (@Rygista) June 5, 2019

Messi watching Ronaldo score a hat trick and that takes Portugal to the finals #PORSUI pic.twitter.com/KTOrPaQqPV — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo, some player, some numbers: 88 goals in 157 internationals, now scored in 10 international tournaments, 53rd hat-trick for clubs and country. Still so fit and hungry at 34, supremely efficient, the numbers will become even madder. #PORSUI #NationsLeague — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 5, 2019

Messi is the best god given talent.

Ronaldo is the best earth given talent.



But Ronaldo wouldn’t let his team lose 4-0 in a CL semi final. — MUFC Away Days (@mufcaways_) June 5, 2019

53rd career hat-trick for Cristiano Ronaldo:



• Real Madrid - 44

• Portugal - 7

• Man Utd - 1

• Juventus - 1



🐐 pic.twitter.com/krKckg9Nu5 — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke. For me, he's the best ever.#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/0Id4mte66H — Ahmed Corleone (@AffanCorleone) June 5, 2019

