×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitterati hails Cristiano Ronaldo following his stunning hat-trick against Switzerland

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
49   //    06 Jun 2019, 13:02 IST

Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final
Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return to the international stage in a colossal manner against Switzerland last night.

The Portuguese megastar helped his national team to the UEFA Nations League final by scoring a sublime hat-trick against the Swiss.

The 34-year-old opened the scoring for his side in the 25th minute. After an unsuccessful tackle from Kevin Mbabu at the edge of the box, Ronaldo readied himself for the resultant free-kick before smashing the ball into the bottom right corner, completely bypassing the wall and leaving the goalkeeper wrong-footed.

However, it wasn't the end of it. In the second half, Switzerland equalised close to the hour mark when Ricardo Rodriguez converted a spot-kick. But Ronaldo was not yet done by any means and was determined to help Portugal reach the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The Juventus ace gave his side the lead in the 88th minute after Bernardo Silva latched onto a long ball on the right and pulled it back to Ronaldo, who flung away from his marker and brilliantly drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Soon after, Ronaldo ensured a place for his team in the UEFA Nations League final by scoring his third and final goal of the night. Portugal broke out on a counter after Granit Xhaka lost the ball in midfield. Goncalo Guedes surged forward and released the ball for Ronaldo, who was one-on-one with Manuel Akanji. But the 23-year-old could do little as the former Real Madrid star cut inside, following some gripping stepovers, and blasted the ball into the far corner, thus completing his hat-trick in an emphatic fashion.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's phenomenal showing against Switzerland.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinion in the comments section below!

Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Portugal Football Switzerland Football Cristiano Ronaldo Bernardo Silva Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Twitter goes berserk as Cristiano Ronaldo nets sensational hat-trick against Switzerland
RELATED STORY
GOAT Debate: Cristiano Ronaldo sets a personal record with his stunning hat-trick against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
Portugal 3-1 Switzerland: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis 
RELATED STORY
Portugal v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League Portugal Lineup, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Twitter melts down as Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick fires Portugal to first-ever Nations League final
RELATED STORY
2018/19 UEFA Nations League finals, Portugal vs Switzerland: 5 Key players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
2018/19 UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Switzerland Review
RELATED STORY
2018/19 UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Switzerland Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Portugal squad for knockout stages announced; Andre Gomes and Renato Sanches omitted
RELATED STORY
With his Nations League hat-trick heroics, Ronaldo has put himself right back into the 2019 Ballon d'Or race
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us