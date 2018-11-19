×
Twitters reacts to Switzerland's amazing comeback

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
154   //    19 Nov 2018, 06:02 IST


Switzerland stunned Belgium to make it into the finals
Switzerland stunned Belgium to make it into the finals

Having scored two goals in the opening 17 minutes thanks to Thorgan Hazard, Belgium thought all was done and they had sealed qualification to the UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal next year. Unfortunately, that was not meant to be after Switzerland secured an impressive comeback to finish top of the group with a better head to head record.

The Swiss side began their remarkable come back through a penalty which defender, Ricardo Rodriguez, converted without mistake. By the end of the first half, the hosts found themselves taking the lead through Haris Seferovic who scored a brace.

Although there was hope that the Reds could perform better against their opponents in the second half, Switzerland's fourth goal of the night sealed the result of the game. Victory for Switzerland was all but confirmed until Seferovic netted his third goal and the referee blew the final whistle.

Overall, it was a great team effort from the home team. Thibaut Courtois admitted after the match that he felt his whole team had disappeared from the match all of a sudden. His side simply had no response to Switzerland's aggressiveness and eagerness to win. On the other hand, Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been criticised in recent weeks, played an instrumental role in his country's victory. The Liverpool midfielder's creativity helped his side score more than four goals last night, delivering a performance worthy of receiving the man of the match.

Only one spot is left up for grabs and it will go to either Netherlands or France, as relegated Germany hosts the Netherlands. The 5-2 result will be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks against a strong team like Belgium who were semi-finalists in the World Cup. Here was how fans on Twitter reacted to the game.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
