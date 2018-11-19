Twitters reacts to Switzerland's amazing comeback

Switzerland stunned Belgium to make it into the finals

Having scored two goals in the opening 17 minutes thanks to Thorgan Hazard, Belgium thought all was done and they had sealed qualification to the UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal next year. Unfortunately, that was not meant to be after Switzerland secured an impressive comeback to finish top of the group with a better head to head record.

The Swiss side began their remarkable come back through a penalty which defender, Ricardo Rodriguez, converted without mistake. By the end of the first half, the hosts found themselves taking the lead through Haris Seferovic who scored a brace.

Although there was hope that the Reds could perform better against their opponents in the second half, Switzerland's fourth goal of the night sealed the result of the game. Victory for Switzerland was all but confirmed until Seferovic netted his third goal and the referee blew the final whistle.

Overall, it was a great team effort from the home team. Thibaut Courtois admitted after the match that he felt his whole team had disappeared from the match all of a sudden. His side simply had no response to Switzerland's aggressiveness and eagerness to win. On the other hand, Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been criticised in recent weeks, played an instrumental role in his country's victory. The Liverpool midfielder's creativity helped his side score more than four goals last night, delivering a performance worthy of receiving the man of the match.

Only one spot is left up for grabs and it will go to either Netherlands or France, as relegated Germany hosts the Netherlands. The 5-2 result will be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks against a strong team like Belgium who were semi-finalists in the World Cup. Here was how fans on Twitter reacted to the game.

Minutes 20 to 93 were brilliant tonight. Some of the best football I've seen in the past few decades from a Swiss national team. #SUIBEL — Oliver Zesiger (@aulit_z) November 18, 2018

2' Switzerland 0️⃣-1️⃣ Belgium

17' Switzerland 0️⃣-2️⃣ Belgium

26' Switzerland 1️⃣-2️⃣ Belgium

31' Switzerland 2️⃣-2️⃣ Belgium

44' Switzerland 3️⃣-2️⃣ Belgium

62' Switzerland 4️⃣-2️⃣ Belgium

84' Switzerland 5️⃣-2️⃣ Belgium

😱#SUIBEL

pic.twitter.com/2b78SLfomE — ⓏⒾⓏⓄⓊ (@zi_53) November 18, 2018

Now That's a Comeback!

🔥🔥#SUIBEL pic.twitter.com/yzW0Tpzgpm — Football Parrot 🐦 (@ParrotFootball) November 18, 2018

Here are the highlights of the Switzerland vs Belgium game and how Courtois performed if you missed it #SUIBEL #NationsLeaguepic.twitter.com/YYmmLBOifA — Uncle Next Door™ (@Raremaester) November 18, 2018

Is Courtois really an elite goalkeeper? 🤔 #SUIBEL — 🥇 (@YMagashi) November 18, 2018

⚽ Disappointed we couldn't qualify for the #FinalFour 😔 @Fanclub1895 thx 4being with us this #NationsLeague !



Congratulations @SFV_ASF 👏



2018 brought us ups and downs.

We'll focus now on #EURO2020 qualification.



See you next year 😉#REDTOGETHER 🇧🇪#SUIBEL pic.twitter.com/u1h7Va9A4m — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 18, 2018

The last time Switzerland came from (at least) 2 goals behind to claim a win by (at least) a 2-goal margin was on 9 June 1938, when they beat Germany 4-2 in the 1938 World Cup round of last 16. #SUIBEL — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) November 18, 2018

Thibaut Courtois (🐍) since October until today (18 November), he conceded 16 goals in 9 games, for Belgium and Real Madrid!



🤗😂😂#CFC #stats #SUIBEL pic.twitter.com/9y8NVEO74M — Granit Tërstena 🗞 (@terstenagranit) November 18, 2018

Haris Seferovic was simply brilliant. I've criticized him so much but he delivered on every level tonight. He looked every inch a top, top player.



Xherdan Shaqiri was the heartbeat once again.



Nico Elvedi, to come back from that initial mistake, tremendous. 👏#SUIBEL — SwissFootball UK (@FootballSwiss) November 18, 2018

🇨🇭Switzerland were 2-0 down to Belgium & needed FOUR goals to reach the #NationsLeague finals...



They got FIVE...#SUIBEL pic.twitter.com/PWE4ptCxF0 — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) November 18, 2018

me watching the beginning of the first half vs watching the ending of the first half #SUIBEL pic.twitter.com/3qCLUG0903 — l. (@aIyciaseliza) November 18, 2018