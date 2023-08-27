Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford last Saturday, August 26. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scored for the Red Devils after they were two goals behind inside the first four minutes of the game. Nottingham, meanwhile, finished the match with 10 men, with Joe Worrall being sent off in the second half.

It was a comeback of epic proportions that might prove to be one on Manchester United's most crucial victories of the season. They now have six points from three matches, but they have quite a few issues to address in the transfer market, especially in midfield.

On that note, let us take a look at two positives for United from the win against Nottingham Forest:

#1. Antony and Bruno Fernandes producing brilliant performances:

Both Antony and Fernandes were simply brilliant in the match and were greatly responsible for United's successful comeback. Antony moved to right flank more often and tried dribbling with his right foot rather than always trying go through the inside-right channel with his left foot.

The Brazilian winger also exchanged quick passes with his colleagues in the final third and moved to the left flank at times, too. As for Fernandes, he was tireless with his forward runs and incessant passing.

Fernandes grabbed a goal and an assist in the match, including converting the penalty to give United the lead.

#2. Marcus Rashford making his preferences clear:

Rashford had started as a No. 9 in each of United's first two matches, delivering underwhelming performances. However, with Anthony Martial starting as the centre-forward against Nottingham, which meant Rashford started as a left winger. His performance made his preferred position clear as he played a key role in each of United's three goals.

First, he dribbled past a Nottingham defender to send in a cross from the left that Eriksen tapped in. Then, he played another cross from the left to Fernandes, whose header found Casemiro inside the box before the Brazilian was able to finish.

Then, Rashford made another darting run through the inside-left channel to enter into the Nottingham box and was fouled to earn United the decisive penalty.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League standings with six points in three games. They take on Arsenal (A), Brighton (H) and Burnley (A) in their next three key Premier League fixtures.