Two reasons why Italy are struggling in the European qualifiers

Italy drew 1-1 with North Macedonia in a European qualifying match in Skopje on Sunday, September 10. It was an underwhelming start for their new manager Luciano Spalletti, who replaced Roberto Mancini a few weeks ago. Ironically, it was North Macedonia who knocked Italy out of the World Cup qualifiers last year.

The Italians now have four points from three matches, which is nine less than England’s tally _ albeit the Three Lions have played two more matches. Italy will next take on Ukraine, who are second in the group with seven points from four matches, in October in a vital match that could go a long way in determining the fate of the group.

Italy’s title triumph at Euro 2020 now seems like a distant memory, as they failed to qualify for the subsequent FIFA World Cup and are struggling in the European qualifiers.

Here's a look at why the defending champions have not been able to perform well of late:

#1 Italy’s midfield lacks teeth

The likes of Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti and Manuel Locatelli all played key roles in the Euro 2020 triumph. However, Verratti has only appeared in four matches in 2023 while Locatelli has yet to play any.

Their replacements, Bryan Cristante and Mattia Zaccagni, have not been able to display the level that is expected of them. Barella is one of the mainstays of the team, but he alone cannot ensure victories for his team.

#2 The wingers not performing well

The Italians had players like Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa and Dominico Berardi, who performed really well on the flanks during the last European Championships. Insigne was, in fact, one of the best players in the tournament. However, since then, the aging left-winger has found it difficult to make the playing eleven and Chiesa has not been in the best of form.

Chiesa could not play against North Macedonia because of an injury and Matteo Politano replaced him. Lorenzo Pellegrini has been in and out of the side, which means that the Azzurri have not yet found someone to fill the void left by Insigne. Domenico Berardi has also not fared well during the last year or so and has been dropped as a result.

Ciro Immobile is still one of the better centre-forwards in Italy and occupies that position in their 4-3-3 set-up. But he needs support from the flanks. Spalletti has to quickly address these very serious issues to ensure that the Azzurri at least qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.