Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 in a Carabao Cup match at Anfield last Wednesday, on September 27. The Reds have now won each of their last seven matches across all competitions after being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea in their first match of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side probably remains the one with the highest possibility of stopping Manchester City’s juggernaut this time around. However, they will have to keep performing at their current level consistently for that to happen.

They have a tough Premier League match this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur in London. It should be an absorbing clash, with Liverpool probably being the favorite by a small margin.

On that note, let us take a look at two reasons why Liverpool have been in imperious form so far:

#1. New midfielders contributing a lot

Both of Liverpool’s new signings in the midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai, have made great contributions in their campaign. Mac Allister’s passing range has been something to cheer for and Szoboszlai’s attacking instincts have been praiseworthy.

Szoboszlai has often ventured forward and has played as the left winger, at times after the substitutions were made in a match. The Hungarian midfielder looked quite comfortable going ahead and has also scored a couple of goals, including a wonderful one against Leicester.

Mac Allister has played a No. 6 as well as a No. 8, but his ability to pull the strings has been especially impressive. Klopp should be happy to see both his new signings justifying his faith in them.

#2. The attacking unit being in great form

Mohamed Salah has been in exceptional touch this season, scoring four goals and registering four assists. His ability to find his colleagues with short passes inside the opposition penalty box has helped the Reds a great deal.

Moreover, Darwin Nunez has also scored four times and remains one of the better-performing strikers in the league. The likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have all scored, giving Klopp some welcome selection dilemma.

As a result, Liverpool has scored 21 goals in their eight matches and continues to have one of the most potent and fearsome attacks in England. They have had their share of injury issues as far as their defenders are concerned, but their mighty attack has helped them overcome those problems.