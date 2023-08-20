Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 2-0 in a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Pape Matar Sarr scored the opening goal in his debut for the club before Lisandro Martinez's own goal compounded United's misery.

Tottenham now have four points from two matches, while United have three points from as many matches. Spurs thus started on a great note under Ange Postecoglou, their newly appointed manager.

On that note, let us take a look at two things that stood out in the match:

#1. Manchester United repeatedly attacked through the left in the first half

United began with the same eleven that had started against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Mason Mount partnering Casemiro in the double pivot and Antony and Alejandro Garnacho starting on the flanks. Garnacho was particularly active in the first half, with most of United's attacks flowing through him.

A lot of long balls were played to the Argentine winger, but he was wasteful on most occasions and could not get past the opposition defenders. He took a shot at Tottenham's goal that was saved by Guglielmo Vicario, who had a fine match under Spurs' bar.

However, the visitors' attacks were left-heavy for the most part and they relied primarily on playing it long to Garnacho. Antony struggled to make his presence felt and Marcus Rashford yearned for space. The home side, meanwhile, attacked through counters in the first half, playing through passes past United's defence and taking a few attempts at their goal.

#2. Tottenham Hotspur tormented the visitors through the inside-left channel in the second half

Tottenham looked a different team in the second half, with Son Heung-Min and James Maddison exerting their influence. They combined to rip United apart through the inside-left channel. Tottenham kept playing short passes in the final third to render United's defence helpless.

However, their opening goal came from a cross played by Dejan Kulusevski, which deflected off Martinez before an onrushing Sarr kicked it in. Antony then hit the bar after getting the ball from Bruno Fernandes, but Tottenham continued their onslaught. The second goal came through a cross from the left flank that Martinez failed to clear, as the ball took a touch off him before going in.

Tottenham kept winning the ball back through deft interceptions, as United primarily relied on long balls played into the box from the middle third. Midfielders like Fernandes and Casemiro had more attempts on goal than Rashford did, as Erik ten Hag decided to throw in Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen.

Mason Mount had a forgettable outing for United and Rashford looked as though he would be more comfortable starting on the left flank. The United faithful will hope Rasmus Hojlund gains full fitness quickly, with the side severely lacking a central striker.