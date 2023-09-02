Arsenal will face Manchester United in a crucial Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, September 3. The Gunners now have seven points from their three matches, while Manchester United have six from the same.

The Red Devils snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their last match against Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal drew with Fulham on their last outing. Hence, both teams will look to perform well in the next match and it should be an absorbing one.

On that note, let us take a look at two things to watch for in the match:

#1. Manchester United’s defence will be put to a stern test:

Manchester United have not performed well defensively in their last two matches, conceding a couple of goals each in them. Casemiro has often taken up advanced positions in an attempt to aid his team’s attack, but has left some space inside his own half in the process.

Moreover, neither Mason Mount, who is out with an injury, nor Christian Eriksen are adept enough to play as a defensive midfielder alongside the 31-year-old Brazilian in United’s 4-2-3-1. On Sunday, they will come up against the might of Arsenal’s attack, which comprises of the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and their task will not be an easy one. The Red Devils signed Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day, but he won't make his debut until after the international break, at the very least.

In addition to that, United will miss the services of veteran centre-back Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof should take his place alongside Lisandro Martinez. Both Lindelof and Martinez will have to withstand a lot of pressure and Luke Shaw’s absence will not help their cause either.

#2. Both teams might make some changes to their starting eleven:

United are still waiting for new signing Rasmus Hojlund to play his first match for them. However, should he fail to appear in Sunday’s match as well, Erik ten Hag might think of starting Jadon Sancho as the false nine instead of Anthony Martial, who has been unimpressive of late.

With Marcus Rashford excelling as a left winger, Sancho might start as the centre-forward. Mikel Arteta, too, might think of replacing Kai Havertz with an impressive Fabio Vieira in their midfield. Eddie Nketiah, who earned his first call-up for the English national team recently, might also start ahead of Trossard as the No. 9 for the Gunners.

Hence, both managers will have some decisions to make ahead of the match. A win on Sunday will boost the morale of either side quite substantially and hence, both of them will want to field their strongest possible team.