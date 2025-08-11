Universidad de Chile vs Independiente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025 

Universidad de Chile and Independiente will trade tackles in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (August 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.
The homeside will be looking to build on the 4-1 comeback win they registered over U. Espanola at the same venue in the Chilean Liga de Primera over the weekend. They went behind to Pablo Aranguiz's 13th-minute strike while Javier Altamirano drew the game level in the 28th minute. Lucas Di Yorio, Lucas Assaldi and Rodrigo Contreras scored a goal each in the second half to help their side claim all three points.
Independiente, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division. They will turn their focus back to the continental stage and booked their spot at this stage as Group A winners with 12 points from six games. Universidad De Chile eliminated Guarani with a 6-2 aggregate win to get here.
The winner of this tie will face Alianza Lima or U. Catolica in the quarterfinal.
Universidad de Chile vs Independiente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Independiente are winless in their last five games across competitions (three losses).
- Seven of U. de Chile's last eight competitive games have produced three goals or more.
- Eight of Independiente's last 11 games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Universidad have lost just one of their last 10 home games, winning four of the last five.
Universidad de Chile vs Independiente Prediction
Universidad De Chile are the home side and their form in front of their fans could be crucial to their hopes of advancing to the last eight of the Sudamericana. They started their continental sojourn this season in the Copa Libertadores.
Independiente have been out-of-sorts in the last few months. However, they can draw inspiration from their draw with River Plate over the weekend. They have lost their last two away games on the bounce, having not lost any of the preceding four (three wins).
We back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Universidad de Chile 2-1 Independiente
Universidad de Chile vs Independiente Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Universidad De Chile to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals