Universidad de Chile vs Independiente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025 

Universidad de Chile and Independiente will trade tackles in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (August 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

Ad

The homeside will be looking to build on the 4-1 comeback win they registered over U. Espanola at the same venue in the Chilean Liga de Primera over the weekend. They went behind to Pablo Aranguiz's 13th-minute strike while Javier Altamirano drew the game level in the 28th minute. Lucas Di Yorio, Lucas Assaldi and Rodrigo Contreras scored a goal each in the second half to help their side claim all three points.

Ad

Trending

Independiente, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division. They will turn their focus back to the continental stage and booked their spot at this stage as Group A winners with 12 points from six games. Universidad De Chile eliminated Guarani with a 6-2 aggregate win to get here.

The winner of this tie will face Alianza Lima or U. Catolica in the quarterfinal.

Ad

Universidad de Chile vs Independiente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Independiente are winless in their last five games across competitions (three losses).

Seven of U. de Chile's last eight competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Eight of Independiente's last 11 games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Universidad have lost just one of their last 10 home games, winning four of the last five.

Ad

Universidad de Chile vs Independiente Prediction

Universidad De Chile are the home side and their form in front of their fans could be crucial to their hopes of advancing to the last eight of the Sudamericana. They started their continental sojourn this season in the Copa Libertadores.

Independiente have been out-of-sorts in the last few months. However, they can draw inspiration from their draw with River Plate over the weekend. They have lost their last two away games on the bounce, having not lost any of the preceding four (three wins).

Ad

We back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Universidad de Chile 2-1 Independiente

Universidad de Chile vs Independiente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universidad De Chile to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More