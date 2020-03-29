The U23 XI for England

U23 XIs of the major footballing nations showcasing youngsters ready to breakthrough

England is one of the more blessed teams when it comes to the youth

Olympic football is somewhat unusual. According to the rules, the participating nations can only pick three players over the age of 23. Thanks to this, the Olympics has seen a lot of great young players breaking through the ranks. Examples of this include Messi and Aguero in Beijing 2008, Gabriel Jesus in Rio 2016, etc.

Here we will be looking at the best possible U23 lineups for some of the top footballing nations in the world. This article, of course, includes players who are currently 23.

England is blessed with some of the best young talents in the world. Here's what a U23 England team would look like.

Defense

The choice between the sticks is a relatively easier one compared to some other positions on the field. Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United at Sheffield United, has been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. The 23-year-old has impressed one and all as a part of a disciplined Sheffield defense, so much so that there have been calls of making him the first choice for both England and Manchester United.

Dean Henderson has starred for Sheffield United.

The center-back pairing in this team is of Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori. Gomez has formed one of the best center-back partnerships in the world with Virgil Van Dijk at Liverpool, and 22 has already won the Champions League (and almost the premier league).

Joe Gomez in action for England

Tomori, too has impressed everyone as a part of Frank Lampard's young Chelsea team and has already been called up by the England senior team.

As it turns out, both the first choice fullbacks for the senior team are U23. Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell has had a fantastic season and is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. The choice for right-back is a little more complicated. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as the best in his position in the world. Still, the fact that his attacking prowess often overshadows his defensive frailties is no secret. But his extraordinary assist record means that he cuts ahead of the likes of Aaron Wan Bissaka and Reece James.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an assist machine.

Midfield

Rice is one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league

Anchoring the midfield for this team is West Ham's Declan Rice. The 21 year old is one of the first names on the team sheet at the London Stadium and already has 7 caps for the senior England team. Rice initially represented Ireland, winning 3 caps for them before switching over to England. Having made his full club debut aged only 18, Rice has amassed over a 100 caps for West Ham.

Foden's talent is undeniable.

Alongside him is Manchester City's Phil Foden. The 19 year old's match to trophy ratio ridiculous but that's probably because of his lack of gametime. However with David Silva set to leave the club after the season, Foden will soon become a fixture in City's midfield. Regardless of that, Foden's talent is undeniable and he makes the cut here. He won the golden ball in the 2017 U17 World Cup where England truimphed.

Maddison has proved decisive for Leicester several times this season

The most attack minded midfielder in this XI is Leicester's James Maddison. One of the best players in the Premier League over the last two seasons, the 23 year old brings oodles of creativity into the side. Maddison's set piece ability deserves a special mention as we have seen a number of his freekicks find the back of the net. Like a number of his Leicester teammates, he too finds himself linked with number of big teams like United.

