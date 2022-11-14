UAE vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

UAE will entertain Argentina at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in a friendly on Wednesday (November 16).

The hosts failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, and after this game, they will play another friendly against Kazakhstan on Saturday. They played a couple of friendlies in September, losing against Paraguay (1-0) and Venezuela (4-0). This will be their third game in a row against a CONMEBOL team, UAE will look to put in a better display at home.

Argentina, meanwhile, head into the game on a 35-game unbeaten run across competitions and are strong favourites here. They were involved in a couple of friendlies in September.

Lionel Messi was in rich form in those games, scoring braces in 3-0 wins over Honduras and Jamaica. After this game, the reigning Copa America winners will travel to Qatar to begin their World Cup preparations.

UAE vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time across competitions. Argentina are strong favourites and are ranked third in the FIFA rankings. UAE are miles behind them in 70th place.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 35 games, a streak they have kept alive since a 2-0 defeat against Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semifinals.

Argentina have won their last four games across competitions, scoring at least thrice in each of them and also keeping clean sheets.

They have scored at least once in their last eight games, conceding just two goals in that period.

They have not conceded more than once in a game since June 2021.

UAE are winless in their last four games across competitions, losing their last three and have scored just twice in this period.

In their eight games this year, they have lost five and picked up two wins, while one game has ended in a draw.

UAE vs Argentina Prediction

UAE have announced a 24-man squad for their two friendlies this month, with some of the senior players earning a place in the callup. They will look to leave a good account of themselves in their first meeting against La Albiceleste.

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi



@AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi’s message to Argentine people: “Grateful for all the love always. I am excited as you. We're going to fight anyone because this group fights every match as equals. I have no doubts that we’re not going to give anything away, and I hope God helps us.” Leo Messi’s message to Argentine people: “Grateful for all the love always. I am excited as you. We're going to fight anyone because this group fights every match as equals. I have no doubts that we’re not going to give anything away, and I hope God helps us.”@AlbicelesteTalk https://t.co/ubhtL8xMBT

Messi is expected to join the squad on Monday, and all eyes will be on the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to field a strong team and is likely to start players from the 26-man World Cup squad. Emiliano Martinez and Lautaro Martinez are some big names expected to start.

Argentina are in terrific form and are expected to enjoy a prolific outing and should also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: UAE 0-3 Argentina

UAE vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Argentina to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Lionel Messi to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes