UAE vs Gambia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

The UAE host Gambia at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Sunday for an international friendly.

Al Abyad will use the opportunity to prepare themselves for an all-important 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Australia on June 7.

The Middle Eastern outfit are looking to end a 32-year wait to participate in the competition again and return to the world stage for the first time since 1990.

The winner of the fourth round tie will then face Peru to decide who goes to Qatar for the tournament proper.

Gambia also have the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month against South Sudan, Congo and Mali in Group G.

The Scorpions made their debut in the AFCON tournament earlier this year and marched all the way to the quarter-finals, where they lost to Cameroon.

Tom Saintfiet's side will be eager to build on this and make their second appearance in the competition next year.

UAE vs Gambia Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the sides in history.

UAE Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Gambia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

UAE vs Gambia Team News

UAE

Head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena has called up a 30-man squad for their friendly against Gambia and the World Cup qualifiers against Australia in June.

Al Jazira striker Ali Mabkhout is just two goals behind Lionel Messi on the all-time list of top international scorers with 79 and will be eager to draw level with or surpass the Argentine great.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Official GFF 🇬🇲 @TheGambiaFF The Gambia begins its quest for a place in Ivory Coast by hosting South Sudan and playing away to Congo in match day 1 & 2 in June. The Scorpions will play away and host Mali in matches 3 & 4 in September before rounding off away to South Sudan and at home to Congo in March 2023 The Gambia begins its quest for a place in Ivory Coast by hosting South Sudan and playing away to Congo in match day 1 & 2 in June. The Scorpions will play away and host Mali in matches 3 & 4 in September before rounding off away to South Sudan and at home to Congo in March 2023 https://t.co/RsSuVPCoko

Gambia

The Scorpions have named 25 players for the UAE friendly and the subsequent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, including AS Roma's Ebrima Darboe and Bologna star Musa Barrow.

Gambia's top-scorer Assan Ceesay will look to add to his record tally of 13 goals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

UAE vs Gambia Predicted XI

UAE (4-2-3-1): Khalid Eisa; Abdulaziz Haikal, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al-Attas, Walid Abbas; Abdullah Ramadan, Majed Hassan; Khalil Ibrahim, Tahnoon Al-Zaabi, Ali Saleh; Caio Canedo.

Gambia (4-3-3): Baboucarr Gaye; Saidy Janko, James Gomez, Bubacarr Sanneh, Ibou Touray; Yusupha Bobb, Sulayman Marreh, Ebrima Darboe; Ebrima Colley, Assan Ceesay, Abdoulie Sanyang.

UAE vs Gambia Prediction

Gambia have some good options in the attack but the UAE seem like a stronger team on paper and could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: UAE 2-1 Gambia

