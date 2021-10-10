UAE vs Iraq prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The UAE host Iraq at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Saturday in the latest round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both sides are still in search of their first win in Group A and have an identical win-loss record, separated only by goal difference.

After successive draws against Lebanon and Syria, the Sons of Zayed lost 1-0 to Iran on Thursday for their first defeat of the round. Meanwhile, the Lions of Mesopotamia were held to goalless draws by South Korea and Lebanon either side of a 3-0 loss to Iran.

They're one of the only two teams, the other being Lebanon, who haven't scored in the qualifiers yet. If Dick Advocaat's side are to turn their fortunes around, it's imperative that they find their shooting boots sooner rather than later.

UAE vs Iraq Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash between the two sides will be their 30th in all competitions. In the previous 29, Iraq have won 10 times, while UAE are not too far behind on nine wins.

Can the Sons of Zayed bring themselves level in the fixture on Tuesday?

#AsianCup2023 @afcasiancup #IRQvLBN FT | 🇮🇶 Iraq 0-0 Lebanon 🇱🇧🤝 It's all over in Doha as Iraq and Lebanon share a point apiece. Both sides are still looking for their first goal in Group A. #AsianQualifiers FT | 🇮🇶 Iraq 0-0 Lebanon 🇱🇧🤝 It's all over in Doha as Iraq and Lebanon share a point apiece. Both sides are still looking for their first goal in Group A. #AsianQualifiers | #IRQvLBN https://t.co/wEvHBF1HMx

UAE Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L

Iraq Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

UAE vs Iraq Team News

UAE

Despite the loss to Iran on Thursday, head coach Bert van Marwijk is unlikely to make too many changes to his XI. Ali Mabkhout, their all-time top-scorer with 77 goals, will once again lead the line. He'll be eager to add to his impressive tally after being shut out by Iran.

Brazil-born Fabio Lima looks set to operate behind the lone striker.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

#AsianCup2023 @afcasiancup #UAEvIRN 🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇦🇪 UAE 0-1 Iran 🇮🇷 Mehdi Taremi continues his rich vein of form, helping Iran move top of Group A of the #AsianQualifiers 🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇦🇪 UAE 0-1 Iran 🇮🇷 Mehdi Taremi continues his rich vein of form, helping Iran move top of Group A of the #AsianQualifiers #UAEvIRN https://t.co/RlYxuNrliS

Iraq

The Lions of Mesopotamia haven't scored in four consecutive qualifying games, including in their last outing, which ended in a stalemate against Lebanon. Head coach Dick Advocaat will be desperate to get his side firing again and hence, a handful of changes can be expected.

Iraq's all-time highest appearance-maker, Alaa Abdul-Zahra, was an unused substitute in their last game. He might come into the side on Tuesday to bolster their attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

UAE vs Iraq Predicted XI

UAE (4-5-1): Ali Khasif; Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shahin Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al-Attas, Mahmoud Khamees; Abdulla Hamad, Majed Hassan, Fabio Lima, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Ibrahim; Ali Mabkhout.

Iraq (4-4-2): Fahad Talib; Alaa Mhawi, Maitham Jabbar, Ali Faez, Ali Adnan; Sharif Abdul-Khadim, Mohammed Ali Abboud, Amjad Attwan, Bashar Resan; Ayman Hussein, Alaa Abdul-Zahra.

UAE vs Iraq Prediction

Neither side is in good form right now and three games into the third qualifying round, both are still seeking their first win. On paper, the UAE have a better and more experienced squad, led by one of the highest international scorers in Makhbout.

Add that to Iraq's own striking issues, and the home side could be set to bag all three points.

Prediction: UAE 2-0 Iraq

Edited by Vishal Subramanian