UAE vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022

The UAE and Kazakhstan will square off in an international friendly at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 5-0 defeat against Argentina in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Angel di Maria scored a first-half brace and provided an assist, while Lionel Messi also scored and provided an assist to guide the South American champions to victory.

Kazakhstan suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uzbekistan. Khojimat Erkinov and Eidor Shomurodov found the back of the net in the first half to inspire the win.

The defeat made it consecutive losses for the Kazakhs, having been on a five-game unbeaten streak. The UAE are winless in five matches and have lost their last five games on the bounce.

UAE vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on just two occasions in the past. They were paired in the qualifiers for the 1998 FIFA World Cup. The UAE progressed with a 4-3 aggregate victory, having claimed a 4-0 home win in the first leg before losing the second leg 3-0.

The UAE are on a four-game losing streak and are winless in five matches.

Three of Kazakhstan's last five matches saw both sides find the back of the net, although the Kazakhs failed to score in their last two games.

Three of the UAE's last four matches have produced three or more goals.

Each of the UAE's last three matches saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net, while 10 of their last 12 matches saw one team fail to score.

UAE vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Neither of the two sides qualified for the FIFA World Cup and will use Saturday's exhibition game to round up their activities in the international window.

The UAE have been the more inconsistent side, although Kazakhstan have also struggled for consistency. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: UAE 1-1 Kazakhstan

UAE vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

