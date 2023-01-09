Create

UAE vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10, 2023

By Kingsley Kobo
Modified Jan 09, 2023 01:43 AM IST
UAE take on Kuwait on Tuesday in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

UAE and Kuwait will clash at the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium on matchday two of the Arabian Gulf Cup on Tuesday (January 10).

UAE lost 2-1 to Bahrain in their opening Group B game. A late strike from Sebastian Tagliabue couldn't undo second-half goals from Al-Aswad and Al-Shaikh. The two-time champions (2007, 2013) are now on the verge of crashing out of the competition.

Al Abyad have faced Kuwait almost a dozen times, with their match-up being pretty even. Kuwait won their last meeting 2-0, but the two previous games ended in stalemates. UAE played five friendlies in preparation for the Gulf Cup, winning two and losing three.

Kuwait, meanwhile, also suffered a defeat in their opener, losing 2-0 to Qatar. Amro Surag gave the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts a dream start after 21 minutes before a 37th-minute spot-kick from Egypt-born Ahmed Alaaeldin doubled their advantage. With the loss, Kuwait now face the spectre of a fourth straight group stage elimination.

Al-Azraq’s performance was criticised as 'insufficient and depthless' as they seek to keep their Gulf Cup campaign alive. They played only two friendlies recently, beating Lebanon 2-0 and losing to Iraq 1-0.

UAE vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • UAE have prevailed twice in their last five clashes as opposed to once for Kuwait, with two games ending in a draw.
  • UAE have scored six goals against Kuwait in their last five games, conceding four.
  • UAE have participated in 23 editions of the Gulf Cup, while Kuwait have played in 24.
  • Kuwait have played 113 games in the Gulf Cup, winning 56, while UAE have played 111, winning 41.
  • UAE have won two of their last five games, losing three, like Kuwait in the same period.
  • Form Guide: UAE – L-W-W-L-L; Kuwait – L-L-W-L-W.

UAE vs Kuwait Prediction

UAE will face off against Qatar in the final group game. They're not expected to win that clash, so Tuesday’s game is a must-win for them.

Kuwait, meanwhile, are also in the same situation, with Group B leaders Bahrain awaiting in the final group game. That makes Tuesday's meeting decisive for the two bottom-placed teams in terms of their progression hopes. UAE are in slightly better shape and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: UAE 1-0 Kuwait

UAE vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – UAE

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: UAE to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kuwait to score - No

