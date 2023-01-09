UAE vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10, 2023

UAE and Kuwait will clash at the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium on matchday two of the Arabian Gulf Cup on Tuesday (January 10).

UAE lost 2-1 to Bahrain in their opening Group B game. A late strike from Sebastian Tagliabue couldn't undo second-half goals from Al-Aswad and Al-Shaikh. The two-time champions (2007, 2013) are now on the verge of crashing out of the competition.

Al Abyad have faced Kuwait almost a dozen times, with their match-up being pretty even. Kuwait won their last meeting 2-0, but the two previous games ended in stalemates. UAE played five friendlies in preparation for the Gulf Cup, winning two and losing three.

Kuwait, meanwhile, also suffered a defeat in their opener, losing 2-0 to Qatar. Amro Surag gave the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts a dream start after 21 minutes before a 37th-minute spot-kick from Egypt-born Ahmed Alaaeldin doubled their advantage. With the loss, Kuwait now face the spectre of a fourth straight group stage elimination.

Al-Azraq’s performance was criticised as 'insufficient and depthless' as they seek to keep their Gulf Cup campaign alive. They played only two friendlies recently, beating Lebanon 2-0 and losing to Iraq 1-0.

UAE vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

UAE have prevailed twice in their last five clashes as opposed to once for Kuwait, with two games ending in a draw.

UAE have scored six goals against Kuwait in their last five games, conceding four.

UAE have participated in 23 editions of the Gulf Cup, while Kuwait have played in 24.

Kuwait have played 113 games in the Gulf Cup, winning 56, while UAE have played 111, winning 41.

UAE have won two of their last five games, losing three, like Kuwait in the same period.

Form Guide: UAE – L-W-W-L-L; Kuwait – L-L-W-L-W.

UAE vs Kuwait Prediction

UAE will face off against Qatar in the final group game. They're not expected to win that clash, so Tuesday’s game is a must-win for them.

Kuwait, meanwhile, are also in the same situation, with Group B leaders Bahrain awaiting in the final group game. That makes Tuesday's meeting decisive for the two bottom-placed teams in terms of their progression hopes. UAE are in slightly better shape and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: UAE 1-0 Kuwait

UAE vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – UAE

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: UAE to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kuwait to score - No

