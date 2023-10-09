UAE vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023

The UAE and Kuwait will square off in an international friendly at the Al-Maktoum Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts have not been in action since claiming a comfortable 4-1 victory over Costa Rica in a friendly in September. Yahya Aighassani, Caoio Canedo, Ali Salmeen and Yahya Alghassani all found the back of the net to guide their nation to victory.

Kuwait, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Kyrgyzstan in a friendly in the last international window. They went ahead through Ammar Abdullah's 26th-minute strike but Guizhigit Alykulov leveled the game in the 43rd minute. Joel Kojo scored a second-half brace to complete the comeback.

The two sides will use Thursday's friendly as preparation for their return to competitive action. The UAE have another friendly lined up against Lebanon next week before facing Bahrain in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in November. Kuwait begin their quest for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup against India next month.

UAE vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 41 occasions in the past. Kuwait have 18 wins to their name, and UAE were victorious in 16 previous games, while seven games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in January 2023 when Kuwait claimed a 1-0 victory in the Gulf Cup.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net, while four of the last five have produced less than three goals.

The UAE are unbeaten in their last five friendlies (four wins).

Kuwait's defeat to Kyrgyzstan ended their run of five successive victories in friendly games.

Kuwait are unbeaten in the last four head-to-head games, winning and drawing two games each.

UAE vs Kuwait Prediction

The UAE will be aiming to register a first win over Kuwait in almost a decade, having lost each of their last two clashes against their Middle East neighbors. Their most recent game was decided courtesy of an injury-time goal to give Al-Azraq a shock win.

The UAE enter the game as favorites once again and also have home advantage in their favor.

We are backing Paulo Bento's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: UAE 2-1 Kuwait

UAE vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1 - UAE to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals