UAE vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2022

The UAE host Lebanon in Dubai for an international friendly game on Friday as they prepare for the upcoming Arabian Gulf Cup in January.

The Sons of Zayed will be in action against Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in the group stages of the biennial tournament.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side have endured a difficult year in 2022, losing out to Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs before being run over in a few friendly games too.

Last month, the UAE picked up their first win in five games by beating Kazakhstan 2-1, courtesy of a brace from Fabio Lima.

He opened the scoring in the 14th minute but Abat Aymbetov equalized for the visitors in the 62nd minute. But nine minutes later, Lima scored a second for the Gulf nation, handing them the win.

Lebanon, meanwhile, have played just once since the conclusion of their World Cup qualifiers - a friendly against Kuwait in November which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Faisal Zayid scored a penalty in the 71st minute before Mohammad Bajeyah added a second 12 minutes later as the Cedars remained winless in 2022.

UAE vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 clashes between the sides before with UAE beating Lebanon eight times and losing just once.

Lebanon's first and only victory over the UAE came in September 2011, securing a 3-1 win in a World Cup qualifier.

Lebanon and the UAE last met in November 2021 in the World Cup qualifiers, where the Sons of Zayed picked up a 1-0 win.

Lebanon have failed to score in their last three games against the UAE.

Lebanon have failed to win any of their five international matches this year, losing four - a 1-1 draw with Iraq was the only time the Cedars avoided a loss.

UAE's 2-1 defeat of Kazakhstan ended a run of four consecutive defeats.

UAE vs Lebanon Prediction

The UAE have endured a terrible year, even by their own standards, but the win over Kazakhstan has given them a much-needed reprieve ahead of their return to Dubai.

@FALebanon @FALebanon في 30 كانون الأول



حسن معتوق، نور منصور وحسين الوين خارج القائمة للإصابة 🤕

مصطفى مطر وباسل جرادي لم ينضما لأن المعسكر خارج أيام الفيفا 24 لاعبًا مستدعى لمعسكر دبي، حيث سنواجه منتخب الإماراتفي 30 كانون الأولحسن معتوق، نور منصور وحسين الوين خارج القائمة للإصابة 🤕مصطفى مطر وباسل جرادي لم ينضما لأن المعسكر خارج أيام الفيفا 24 لاعبًا مستدعى لمعسكر دبي، حيث سنواجه منتخب الإمارات 🇦🇪 في 30 كانون الأول حسن معتوق، نور منصور وحسين الوين خارج القائمة للإصابة 🤕مصطفى مطر وباسل جرادي لم ينضما لأن المعسكر خارج أيام الفيفا 😔 https://t.co/CzNeDsHAuq

Lebanon, ranked 30 places below the UAE on 100, haven't won a single game this year, and don't seem to be in shape to end that run here. We expect the UAE to secure victory.

Prediction: UAE 2-0 Lebanon

UAE vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: UAE

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes