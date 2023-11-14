UAE vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023 

The United Arab Emirates host Nepal at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, second round.

The sides have been drawn alongside Bahrain and Yemen in what looks like an open Group H.

Ranked 69th in the world, the UAE are aiming to make their first appearance in the competition since 1990, which remains their only ever World Cup qualification to date.

With four wins in their last four games, the Sons of Zayed have the momentum in their favor, having overcome Thailand (2-0), Costa Rica (4-1), Kuwait (1-0) and Lebanon (2-1).

Head coach Paulo Bento has called-up 28 players for this month's qualifiers against Nepal and Bahrain, including veteran forward Ali Mabkhout. The 33-year-old has netted 88 goals in 111 games for the side.

Hassan Hamza, Omar Haikal, Abdulrahman Saleh and Eisa Khalfan are the four uncapped players in the squad.

Nepal reached the second round after ousting Laos in the last. The first leg ended 1-1 in Kathmandu, but the Gorkhalis won the second leg 1-0 in Vientiane to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese has named 23 players for the UAE and Yemen games this month, including skipper and talismanic goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong, who has 95 caps to his name.

UAE vs Nepal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The UAE and Nepal have met just once before, way back in 1984 when the Sons of Zayed thrashed the Gorkhalis 11-0 in a friendly.

The UAE have won their last four games and remain unbeaten in their last six.

Nepal have lost just one of their last five games: a 1-0 loss vs Myanmar in a friendly in September.

Nepal are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this year.

UAE vs Nepal Prediction

The UAE are ranked 104 places above Nepal. They have some quality attacking options and are led by a coach who has managed Portugal and South Korea before.

With this much pedigree, it's easy to see the Sons of Zayed prevail comfortably.

Prediction: UAE 3-0 Nepal

UAE vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: The UAE to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No