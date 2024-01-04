UAE vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

The UAE host Oman at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for a friendly match as both sides warm up for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Coming off the back of seven consecutive wins, the UAE are one of the strongest and most in-form teams heading to Qatar.

Paulo Bento's side began their preparations for the cup with a narrow 1-0 defeat of Kyrgyzstan in a friendly game on 30 December. Prolific scorer Ali Mabkhout struck a penalty in the 91st minute to extend their winning run to seven games.

Making their sixth consecutive appearance in the Asian Cup, the UAE have called up 23 players for the cup, including Mabkhout, who has 85 goals for the side, more than anyone in history.

Khaled Tawhid, Omar Hikal and Yousif Al-Mheiri are the only uncapped players in the squad.

While the UAE are in Group C along with Iran, Hong Kong and Palestine, Oman have been drawn in Group F alongside Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan.

In the 2019 edition, the Reds reached the knockout stages of the Asian Cup for the first time in their history. In Qatar, the Gulf side will be aiming to emulate the same, or perhaps go even further.

Oman began their preparations for the tournament with a 2-0 win over China on 29 December. Arshad Al-Alawi and Muhsen Al-Ghassani scored apiece in the second half for the Gulf Sambas.

UAE vs Oman Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 previous clashes between the sides, with the UAE winning 15 times over Oman and losing on five occasions.

Oman's last normal-time victory over the UAE came in January 2007, when they earned a 2-1 victory over their neighbors in the Gulf Cup.

In January 2018, Oman beat the UAE 5-4 on penalties in the Gulf Cup after the sides played out a 0-0 draw in normal time.

Oman have failed to score in their last six games against the UAE.

The UAE have won their last seven games in a row and remain unbeaten in their last nine.

UAE vs Oman Prediction

The UAE are the more in-form side in this match, having won their last seven games. With the peerless Ali Mabkhout leading the line, Oman have little chance of securing a positive result.

Prediction: UAE 2-1 Oman

UAE vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: UAE to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes