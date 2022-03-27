UAE vs South Korea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

UAE will host South Korea at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in the final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday.

South Korea secured a place in the World Cup finals and will hope to wrap up their campaign with a win. They are unbeaten in nine games so far and are on track to end their campaign unbeaten.

Though the visitors do not have much at stake here, UAE need a win to secure a place in the fourth round. The third-placed team from Group A will face Australia in that fixture to determine which side from Asia heads into the inter-conference playoffs.

UAE vs South Korea Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 22 times across competitions. Five of their last six meetings have come in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. As one would expect, the Taegeuk Warriors have been the better side, with 15 wins to their name.

The hosts have been victorious three times but are without a win in their eight FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the visitors. Four games between the two teams have ended in draws.

UAE form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L.

South Korea form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

UAE vs South Korea Team News

UAE

Ali Khaseif has not been named in the squad. Fabio Lima is injured and could not make it to the final 28-man squad either. Sebastian Tagliabue is ruled out with an injury too. Abdullah Ramadan and Tahnoun Al Zaabi will return from suspensions for this game.

Injured: Fabio Lima, Sebastian Tagliabue.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Ali Khaseif.

South Korea

Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-kyu, Jeong Woo-yeong and Na Sang-ho are out with COVID-19. Hong Chul was ruled out with an injury ahead of the game against Iran and is out of the squad for their trip to Dubai.

대한축구협회(KFA) @theKFA 2-0 이란

모두가 함께 달렸고, 11년만에 이란전에서 승리했습니다!

2022 카타르 월드컵 아시아 최종예선 A조 1위로 올라선 대한민국!

다음 UAE 원정도 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드립니다!



v 03.29 (화) 22:45 🏟 알막툼스타디움

한국시간 기준 tvN, 쿠팡플레이, TVING [FT] 대한민국2-0이란모두가 함께 달렸고, 11년만에 이란전에서 승리했습니다!2022 카타르 월드컵 아시아 최종예선 A조 1위로 올라선 대한민국!다음 UAE 원정도 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드립니다! #UAE 03.29 (화) 22:45 🏟 알막툼스타디움한국시간 기준tvN, 쿠팡플레이, TVING [FT] 대한민국🇰🇷 2-0 🇮🇷이란모두가 함께 달렸고, 11년만에 이란전에서 승리했습니다!2022 카타르 월드컵 아시아 최종예선 A조 1위로 올라선 대한민국!다음 UAE 원정도 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드립니다!🇰🇷v🇦🇪#UAE 03.29 (화) 22:45 🏟 알막툼스타디움⏰한국시간 기준 📺tvN, 쿠팡플레이, TVING https://t.co/bTCJ5iDuTL

Injuries: Hong Chul.

Doubtful: Min-jae Kim.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable (COVID-19): Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-kyu, Jeong Woo-yeong, Na Sang-ho.

UAE vs South Korea Predicted XIs

UAE (4-2-3-1): Khalid Eisa (GK); Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamees, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al-Attas; Majed Hassan, Ali Salmeen; Khalil Ibrahim, Majed Hassan, Caio Canedo; Ali Mabkhout.

Korea Republic (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Kim Young-Gwon, Won Du-jae, Park Min-gyu, Kim Jin-Su; Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Hwang Hee-chan; Cho Gue-Sung, Song Min-Kyu, Son Heung-min.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

UAE vs South Korea Prediction

UAE are without a win in FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Korea, and the two teams are heading into the game on very different notes. Korea have won five games in a row, while UAE have lost their last two.

UAE have scored four of their six goals at home but are expected to come up short against South Korea. The visitors will look to go unbeaten in their qualifying campaign.

Prediction: UAE 1-2 South Korea.

Edited by Bhargav