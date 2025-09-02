UAE vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

The UAE and Syria will square off in an international friendly on Thursday (September 4th). The hosts have not been in action since claiming a 3-1 victory over Lecce in a Hybrid friendly at the end of July.
They went into the break with a 2-1 lead, with Yahya Al Ghassani breaking the deadlock from the spot in the second minute while Caio Lucas doubled their lead in the 18th minute. Francesco Camarda pulled one back from the spot in the 21st minute. Bruno made sure of the result with two minutes left in regulation time.
Syria, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 victory over Afghanistan in the Asian Cup qualifier in June 2025. Omar Al Somah broke the deadlock in the sixth minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The Qasioun Eagles have another friendly lined up with Bahrain next week. Syria will face Kuwait.
UAE vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides. The UAE have eight wins to their name, and Syria were victorious twice while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in January 2022 when the UAE claimed a 2-0 home win in the World Cup qualifiers.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Six of The UAE's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- UAE form guide: W-D-D-W-L Syria form guide: W-W-L-L-W
- The UAE remained in 65th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Syria climbed two places to 91st spot in the rankings.
UAE vs Syria Prediction
The UAE are unbeaten in their last four games, winning two games in this run. They have home advantage here and are unsurprisingly the favories to emerge victorious.
Syria, for their part, have won their last two games on the bounce. They have won five of their last seven but are winless in the last four head-to-head games, losing each of the last two.
We expect the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: The UAE 2-0 Syria
UAE vs Syria Betting Tips
Tip 1 - The UAE to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals