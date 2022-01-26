UAE vs Syria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

UAE and Syria will battle for qualification points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The two sides need maximum points to keep their hopes alive of securing the playoff spot in Group A. The home side currently occupy third place on six points, while Syria sit at the bottom of the standings and have just two points to show for their efforts in six games.

UAE come into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Qatar in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal in December. All five goals came in the first half, with Ali Almoez scoring a brace.

Syria did not make it beyond the group stage of the same competition, with a 2-1 defeat to Mauritania eliminating them at the first hurdle.

UAE vs Syria Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides. The UAE have a much better record with seven wins to their name.

Seven previous games ended in a draw while Thursday's visitors were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent clash came in the group stage of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. First-half goals from Caio Canedo and Saleh Alhassan helped UAE secure a 2-1 victory.

UAE form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Syria form guide: L-W-L-L-D

UAE vs Syria Team News

UAE

Captain Ali Khasif and defender Walid Abbas headline the UAE's 27-man squad to dispute January's qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Syria

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the Qasioun Eagles.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

UAE vs Syria Predicted XI

UAE Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ali Khasif (GK); Walid Abbas, Shahin Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al-Attas, Mahmoud Khamees; Ali Salmeen, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Abdullah Ramadan; Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Sebastian Tagliabue

Syria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Alma (GK); Omar Midani, Amro Jenyat, Abdullah Al Shami, Youssef Mohammad; Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Tamer Haj Mohamad, Ward Al Salama, Fahd Youssef; Omar Khribin, Omar Al Somah

UAE vs Syria Prediction

The UAE's historically strong record against Syria will give them confidence heading into the game. They also have home advantage in their favor and are favorites to emerge triumphant.

With Iran and South Korea all but having guaranteed automatic qualification from the group. The remaining teams are in a battle to emerge as the 'best of the rest' and we are tipping the home side to secure maximum points.

Prediction: UAE 3-1 Syria

