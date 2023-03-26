UAE vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

The UAE host Thailand at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for an international friendly as both sides look to recover from their latest setbacks.

The Sons of Zayed were held to a goalless draw by Tajikistan at the same venue on Saturday, extending their winless run to four games this year.

Thailand, meanwhile, lost 3-1 to Syria in Dubai on the same day. Omar Al Somah put the Qasioun Eagles in front in the 26th minute before Suphanat Mueanta equalized for the War Elephants in added time of the first half.

Omar Khribin restored Syria's lead from the penalty spot early in the second half before Mohammad Al Hallak added a third for the Middle Eastern outfit as Thailand lost for the first time in four games.

Both the UAE and Thailand will play at the 2023 Asia Cup early next year.

UAE vs Thailand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 previous clashes between the sides, with the UAE winning eight times over Thailand and losing on three occasions.

Thailand have won just one of their last six encounters with the UAE (2-1 in October 2019).

The UAE and Thailand last met in June 2021 for a World Cup qualifying game which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Sons of Zayed.

Considering only friendlies, Thailand have lost their last two.

The UAE are winless in their last four games but when it comes to friendlies, the Gulf nation are winless in their last three.

The UAE failed to score against Tajikistan in their last game. They could now see back-to-back goalless outings for the first time since September-November 2022 (3).

Thailand have scored in their last four games.

The UAE have failed to score in two of their last three games.

UAE vs Thailand Prediction

The UAE can be a tough side to beat at home, and following their disappointing result against Tajikistan at the weekend, they could aim for nothing less than a win here.

Thailand have some good attacking options too and could give the Sons of Zayed a tough time during the game, but their shaky defense could be a mitigating factor for them.

Prediction: UAE 2-1 Thailand

UAE vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: The UAE

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

