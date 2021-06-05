UAE vs Thailand prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

UAE invite Thailand to the Zabeel Stadium in a FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage qualifier on Monday.

Both teams have secured nine points in the competition so far, but the hosts have a game in hand and boast a better goal difference than the visiting side.

Ali Mabkhout, the UAE's top scorer in the competition, scored twice in their 4-0 rout of Malaysia on Thursday and is now the joint-top scorer in the Asian qualifiers.

Thailand gave away a two-goal lead against neighbors Indonesia and played out a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

Thailand have never qualified for the World Cup finals, and the UAE havn't made it to the group stage since 1990.

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 4-0 Malaysia 🇲🇾

🇹🇭 Thailand 2-2 Indonesia 🇮🇩



Indonesia snap an 11-game losing streak in #WCQ as they twice come from behind to draw against Thailand, while UAE complete the double over Malaysia in successive #WorldCup qualifying tournaments pic.twitter.com/5Ko4frHU2I — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 3, 2021

Also See: 10 best players in La Liga this season (2020-21)

UAE vs Thailand Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off eight times across all competitions. All of their meetings have come in competitive fixtures, seven in World Cup qualifiers and one in the Asian Cup.

The UAE have been the dominant side in this fixture and have recorded four wins. Thailand have two wins to their name and two games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last four games, with two draws and a win apiece for either side.

They last squared off in a World Cup qualifying fixture in 2019 at the Thammasat Stadium in Thailand. The home side recorded a 2-1 win in that fixture.

UAE form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-D-L

Thailand form guide across all competitions: D-D-L-D-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

UAE vs Thailand Team News

UAE

The UAE announced a 24-man squad for the three World Cup qualifiers this month and there are no injury or suspension concerns among the players called up for the fixture.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Thailand

Philip Roller, Chanatip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Teeraphol Yoryoei and Teerasil Dangda are injured. They have all been left out of Thailand's 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifier.

There are no injury or suspension concerns among the players who were named in the final squad.

Injured: Philip Roller, Chanatip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Teeraphol Yoryoei, Teerasil Dangda

Suspended: None

UAE vs Thailand Predicted XI

UAE Prediced XI (4-4-2): Ali Khasif; Walid Abbas, Shahin Abdulrahman, Mahmoud Al Hammadi, Bandar Mohamed; Ali Salmin, Abdalla Ramadan, Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Fabio Lima; Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout

Thailand Predicted XI (4-4-2): Siwarak Tedsungoen; Naruebodin Weerawatnodom, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Worawut Namvech, Suphan Thongsong; Pathompol Charoenrattanpirom, Bordin Phala, Supachok Sarachat, Phitiwiat Sukjitthammakul; Suphanet Mueanta, Adisak Kraisorn

UAE vs Thailand Prediction

The home side have been in great form this year and have scored 15 goals in their last three games, two of which were friendlies. Thailand have been less prolific and have scored four in the same period.

The game should end in a routine win for Al Abyad, who will be eager to avenge their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Prediction: UAE 3-0 Thailand

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P