UAE vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

The UAE and Venezuela will battle at the Stadion Wiener Neustad in an international friendly fixture on Tuesday.

The two sides were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat in very similar circumstances in their respective fixtures last week.

UAE suffered a loss against Paraguay, with Fabian Balbuena scoring the match-winner with four minutes to go.

Isak Johannesson's 87th-minute goal from the spot helped Iceland claim a 1-0 win against Venezuela. The defeat halted La Vinotinto's two-game winning run.

Neither of the two teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup and will use Tuesday's exhibition game to continue preparations for their return to competitive action.

UAE vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on just one previous occasion. Their sole meeting came in a friendly in October 2018.

Luis Mago and Andres Ponce scored quickfire goals at the start of either half to inspire Venezuela to a 2-0 victory. Omar Abdulrahman missed a first-half penalty for the UAE.

UAE form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Venezeuala form guide: L-W-W-L-L

UAE vs Venezuela Team News

UAE

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Venezuela

Coach Jose Pekerman called up 28 players to dispute the friendlies against Iceland and the UAE. Captain Tomas Rincon, as well as other veterans like Salomon Rondon and Josef Martinez, headline the squad.

Cristian Casseres and Miguel Navarro have pulled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Cristian Casseres, Miguel Navarro

Suspension: None

UAE vs Venezuela Predicted XI

UAE (4-5-1): Khalid Eisa (GK); Abdelaziz Hussain, Mohamed Al Attas, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khaled Ebraheim; Ali Salmeen, Harib Suhail, Abdalla Ramadan, Majid Rashid, Caio Canedo; Ali Mabkhout

Venezuela (4-3-3): Joel Graterol (GK); Nahuel Ferraresi, Christian Larotonda, Christian Makoun, Jefferson Savrino; Tomas Rincon, Jhon Murillo, Yeferson Martinez; Josua Garcia, Salomon Rondon, Yohan Cumana

UAE vs Venezuela Prediction

Tuesday's clash will pit two teams who have struggled for consistency against one another and will each be looking to end the international window on a high with victory.

The game could be a cagey affair, with each of Venezuela's last four international matches witnessing just one goal scored. The South Americans are slight favorites in the game and we are backing them to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: UAE 0-1 Venezuela

