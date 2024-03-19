UAE vs Yemen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

The UAE and Yemen will battle for three points in the first of a double-header in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The home side fell to a penalty shootout defeat to Tajikistan in the AFC Asian Cup round of 16 in January. Goals in either half from Vahdat Khanonov and Khalifa Al Hammadi prompted extra time and Tajikistan eventually progressed with a 5-3 victory in the shootout.

Paulo Bento's side will turn their focus back to the qualifiers where their last game came in a 2-0 away win over Bahrain.

Yemen, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away win over Nepal in the World Cup qualifiers in November 2023. Omar Al Dahl scored a second-half brace to guide his nation to victory.

The win took them to third spot in Group H on three points while the UAE lead the way at the summit with six points from two games.

UAE vs Yemen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. The UAE lead 9-2.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when the UAE claimed a 3-0 win in the Asian Gulf Cup.

The UAE have scored at least two goals in nine of the last 10 head-to-head games, including each of the last six.

The UAE's last four games have witnessed goals at both ends.

UAE form guide: L-L-D-W-L Yemen form guide: W-L-D-W-L

The UAE dropped five spots to 69th in the latest FIFA World rankings. Yemen climbed to 151st.

UAE vs Yemen Prediction

The UAE have made a 100% start to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and are the heavy favorites to win a third game in the group here. The Whites also have home advantage in their favor which gives them an extra edge.

Yemen, for their part, started off the qualifiers with a defeat and followed up by winning their second game. The victory puts them in the running for the second qualification spot in the group behind Yemen, although that could depend on their results in their double-header against the group leaders.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: The UAE 3-0 Yemen

UAE vs Yemen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - The UAE to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - The UAE to win both halves