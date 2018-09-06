Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

#UCL 18/19: The journey to Madrid

Ethan Lobo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.13K   //    06 Sep 2018, 11:48 IST

<p>Enter caption</p><p>T
The stage is set.

With the draws done and dusted, we know all 32 teams taking part in Europe's most prestigious club competition. Ahh, who are we kidding? It's the world's greatest showpiece!

We know there will be a winner in Madrid come May, but will the winners be from Madrid?

Could Ronaldo really bring the title home to Turin? What about Messi and his promise to bring the UCL back to Camp Nou?

It all begins in a fortnights time, so let's have a look at the 8 groups and what we can from this seasons competition.


Group-A(nyone's to steal)

The Runner Up's
The Runner Up's

My personal pick for the Group of Death, Group A comprises of 3 teams used to finishing second in their respective domestic leagues, and Club Brugge, champions of Belgium twice in the last 3 seasons. On paper no three teams are this evenly matched, all of them equally capable of beating any team in world football on their day. While Dortmund and Monaco believe that attack is the best form of defence, Atletico are quite the contrast and will look to shut out their opponents while scoring the odd goal at the other end. Brugge will perhaps be aiming for that 3rd place Europa spot, but its hard to see them coming out victorious on any occasion. With all teams knowing the importance of winning their home matches, expect goals galore on all 6 matchdays. Let's not forget BVB and Monaco have been up there amongst the competitions top scorers in recent seasons.

Prediction: Atletico win all 3 homes matches and top the group. Monaco finish 2nd pipping Dortmund whose poor defensive record means they will play Europa League football. As for Club Brugge, they can concentrate on winning their 3rd domestic title in 4 seasons.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho UCL draw LIVE
Ethan Lobo
CONTRIBUTOR
5 top stars condemned to deliver this season
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
5 teams who are favorites to win the UCL this season
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 of the toughest groups...
RELATED STORY
FIFA The Best Awards: Lionel Messi has become a victim of...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 football managers who changed the game
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Predicting The Winners Of Each Group
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us