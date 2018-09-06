#UCL 18/19: The journey to Madrid

Ethan Lobo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 06 Sep 2018, 11:48 IST

The stage is set.

With the draws done and dusted, we know all 32 teams taking part in Europe's most prestigious club competition. Ahh, who are we kidding? It's the world's greatest showpiece!

We know there will be a winner in Madrid come May, but will the winners be from Madrid?

Could Ronaldo really bring the title home to Turin? What about Messi and his promise to bring the UCL back to Camp Nou?

It all begins in a fortnights time, so let's have a look at the 8 groups and what we can from this seasons competition.

Group-A(nyone's to steal)

The Runner Up's

My personal pick for the Group of Death, Group A comprises of 3 teams used to finishing second in their respective domestic leagues, and Club Brugge, champions of Belgium twice in the last 3 seasons. On paper no three teams are this evenly matched, all of them equally capable of beating any team in world football on their day. While Dortmund and Monaco believe that attack is the best form of defence, Atletico are quite the contrast and will look to shut out their opponents while scoring the odd goal at the other end. Brugge will perhaps be aiming for that 3rd place Europa spot, but its hard to see them coming out victorious on any occasion. With all teams knowing the importance of winning their home matches, expect goals galore on all 6 matchdays. Let's not forget BVB and Monaco have been up there amongst the competitions top scorers in recent seasons.

Prediction: Atletico win all 3 homes matches and top the group. Monaco finish 2nd pipping Dortmund whose poor defensive record means they will play Europa League football. As for Club Brugge, they can concentrate on winning their 3rd domestic title in 4 seasons.

