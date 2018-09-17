UCL Match Preview: Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven

Messi and Barcelona start they search for European glory

Spanish giants and 5-time winner FC Barcelona will kickstart their UEFA Champions League campaign against Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven at their home, Camp Nou, on Tuesday 10:25 pm IST. Barcelona is looking to start the campaign on a high after winning four out of four matches in the La Liga. Meanwhile, PSV sits on top of the Eredivisie table after winning five games and scoring 21 goals in the process. Tuesday will be the seventh meeting between Barcelona and PSV in European competition. Barcelona leads the head-to-head two wins to PSV's one, with three of their six matches ending in a draw. Greek referee Tasos Sidiropoulos will officiate the game.

TEAM NEWS

BARCELONA

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Record signing Philippe Coutinho will make his Champions League debut for Catalans this week after he was rested for their league match against Real Sociedad along with Sergio Busquets. Portuguese wingback Nelson Semedo will be left out of the Starting XI for Sergi Roberto to start at the right-back. Ousmane Dembele is expected to start along with Messi and Suarez in the front three.

Predicted Lineup :

Marc Andre Ter Stegen;

Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto;

Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic;

Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

Manager: Ernesto Valverde

PSV EINDHOVEN

PSV v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Champions League

PSV travels to Barcelona on the back of a 0-7 league victory over ADO Den Haag. Players like Lozano, Luuke De Jong, and Bergwijn, are in fine form for them in the league. It is expected that Zoet will start in goal for the Dutch Champions

21-man squad to face Barcelona :

Zoet, Room, Van Osch, Isimat, Behich, Viergever, Schwaab, Angeliño, Pereiro, Mauro, Lozano, Gutiérrez, Hendrix, De Jong, Malen, Bergwijn, Rosario, Gakpo, Dumfries, Ramselaar, Sainsbury.

Predicted Lineup

Jeroen Zoet;

Angelino, Nick Viergever, Daniel Schwaab, Denzel Dumfries;

Jorrit Hendrix, Pablo Rosario;

Hirving Lozano, Gaston Pereiro, Steven Bergwijn;

Luuk De Jong.

Manager : Mark van Bommel