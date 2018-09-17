Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UCL Match Preview: Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven

Ashique M Shaji
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
648   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:02 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Messi and Barcelona start they search for European glory

Spanish giants and 5-time winner FC Barcelona will kickstart their UEFA Champions League campaign against Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven at their home, Camp Nou, on Tuesday 10:25 pm IST. Barcelona is looking to start the campaign on a high after winning four out of four matches in the La Liga. Meanwhile, PSV sits on top of the Eredivisie table after winning five games and scoring 21 goals in the process. Tuesday will be the seventh meeting between Barcelona and PSV in European competition. Barcelona leads the head-to-head two wins to PSV's one, with three of their six matches ending in a draw. Greek referee Tasos Sidiropoulos will officiate the game.

TEAM NEWS

BARCELONA


AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Record signing Philippe Coutinho will make his Champions League debut for Catalans this week after he was rested for their league match against Real Sociedad along with Sergio Busquets. Portuguese wingback Nelson Semedo will be left out of the Starting XI for Sergi Roberto to start at the right-back. Ousmane Dembele is expected to start along with Messi and Suarez in the front three.

Predicted Lineup :

Marc Andre Ter Stegen;

Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto;

Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic;

Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

Manager: Ernesto Valverde


PSV EINDHOVEN


PSV v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Champions League
PSV v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Champions League

PSV travels to Barcelona on the back of a 0-7 league victory over ADO Den Haag. Players like Lozano, Luuke De Jong, and Bergwijn, are in fine form for them in the league. It is expected that Zoet will start in goal for the Dutch Champions

21-man squad to face Barcelona :

Zoet, Room, Van Osch, Isimat, Behich, Viergever, Schwaab, Angeliño, Pereiro, Mauro, Lozano, Gutiérrez, Hendrix, De Jong, Malen, Bergwijn, Rosario, Gakpo, Dumfries, Ramselaar, Sainsbury.

Predicted Lineup

Jeroen Zoet;

Angelino, Nick Viergever, Daniel Schwaab, Denzel Dumfries;

Jorrit Hendrix, Pablo Rosario;

Hirving Lozano, Gaston Pereiro, Steven Bergwijn;

Luuk De Jong.

Manager : Mark van Bommel

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football PSV Eindhoven Football Lionel Messi Luuk de Jong Fantasy Football Football Top 5/Top 10
Ashique M Shaji
CONTRIBUTOR
A Good Omen For The Flying Dutchmen
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial Luis Suarez moments
RELATED STORY
#UCL 18/19: The journey to Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 big occasions where FC Barcelona was favoured by the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 of the toughest groups...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham: A True Test Of Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Today INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
Tomorrow CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
Tomorrow GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
Tomorrow SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us