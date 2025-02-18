UCV vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

UCV will entertain Corinthians at Estadio Olímpico de la UCV in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Both teams are set to face off against each other for the first time.

UCV vs Corinthians Preview

UCV are one of the four Venezuelan teams participating in this competition, alongside domestic champions Deportivo Táchira, Carabobo and Monagas. The hosts booked their place as the second-best team in the 2024 Venezuelan Primera División aggregate table. They are making their debut in the Copa Libertadores.

Tricolor returned to winning ways in their previous match, which they won against Estudiantes de Mérida 2-1. The hosts had endured a six-match winless run in all competitions, recording three draws and three defeats. UCV have played four matches in the new domestic season, winning once, drawing twice and losing once.

Corinthians made it to the competition after finishing in the seventh spot of the 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A – the Brazilian top flight. The visitors are set to enter this competition for the 18th time and have won it once in 2012. Corinthians last competed in the Copa Libertadores in 2023 when they crashed out in the group stage.

Timão are in the off-season but have been busy competing in the state league Paulista. They are unbeaten in their last seven matches, winning five times. They have also won eight times in their last 10 matches on the road in all competitions. Corinthians will hope to snatch a favorable result at Estadio Olímpico ahead of the reverse fixture.

UCV vs Corinthians Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

UCV have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

UCV have won the Venezuelan top flight three times but their last success dates back to 1957.

UCV have scored seven goals and conceded nine in their last five matches in all competitions.

Corinthians have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

UCV have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while Corinthians have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: UCV – W-L-D-D-D, Corinthians – D-W-W-D-W.

UCV vs Corinthians Prediction

UCV only got back on their feet in their previous game but will hope to build on that momentum thanks to home support.

Corinthians will be aiming for a win but will accept a draw of any nature ahead of the return leg at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo.

Corinthians are the favorites in this matchup based on form and momentum.

Prediction: UCV 1-2 Corinthians

UCV vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Corinthians to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Corinthians to score first – Yes

Tip 4: UCV to score - Yes

